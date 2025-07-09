Somalia: Traditional Elders From Sanaag and Haylaan Reject Move On New Administration

9 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Sanaag — Traditional elders from the Sanaag and Haylaan regions in northeastern Somalia have publicly rejected the Government of Somalia's approach to forming a new administration for the Sool and Sanaag, warning it risks deepening clan divisions.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the elders asserted that both Sanaag and Haylaan are integral parts of Puntland State, and dismissed any federal-led efforts to carve out a separate political entity without local consensus.

"No political consultation or meeting has been held regarding this issue," the statement read, adding that no elders from their communities had been selected or delegated to participate in the upcoming conference planned for Las Anod.

The elders also informed international partners that no agreement had been reached on the formation of any new administration for the contested regions.

They urged the Federal Government to "refrain from fueling clan-based tensions" in Sool and Sanaag, warning that the move could destabilize the area further.

The response from the elders comes amid heightened political sensitivity surrounding the governance and security of northern regions, particularly as Las Anod and surrounding areas remain contested between Somaliland and Puntland.

