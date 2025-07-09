South Africa: Government to Help Khayelitsha Flood Victims Rebuild Their Homes

More than 100 people have been living at the Fulani Community Hall in Khayelitsha since last week

Over a hundred flood victims sleeping at the Fulani Community Hall in Site C, Khayelitsha, are to get building materials from the national Department of Human Settlements.

Most of the residents moved into the hall after their homes flooded following heavy rainfall last week. As inclement weather continued to batter down last weekend, more families moved into the hall.

Community leader Fikile Monareng said many people's homes had been tipped over or lost their zinc sheeting roofs in strong winds.

"Residents want material to rebuild their shacks ... Their shacks are soaking wet and uninhabitable because the heavy rains continued for over a week," she said.

"Most residents don't work, and survive on their government grants," she said.

Monareng said the flood victims also needed donations of sanitary pads, toiletries and wash basins.

Nolusindiso Toza said the plastic sheets on her roof blew away and her entire shack shook as the wind howled on Friday night. "Now water comes in and drenches my furniture," she said.

Like many of the flood victims, Toza is eager to return to her shack, fearing that criminals will steal her appliances and other belongings if her home is left unattended.

Tsekiso Machike, spokesperson for the national Department of Human Settlements minister, said a list of victims in the hall and victims of previous floods had been compiled. He said more than 150 building material kits will be delivered to them by the end of the week.