Mauritius: Prime Minister Shares Meaningful Exchanges On Leadership With Robin Sharma

The renowned Canadian author, speaker and leadership expert, Mr Robin Sharma, called on the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam yhis afternoon at the Treasury Building in Port-Louis. The meeting provided an opportunity for a meaningful exchange on leadership and global perspectives.

Invited by the Whitefield Business School for a conference it organised on 4 July 2025 at the Trianon Convention Centre, Mr Sharma delivered a motivational speech on the values of success to business leaders, professionals, students and personal development enthusiasts.

In a statement, the leadership expert indicated that he had a fruitful and insightful meeting with the Prime Minister noting that their discussions focused on famous leaders of the world and their qualities that define effective leadership in today's rapidly evolving global environment.

Speaking on the conference, Mr Sharma emphasised the importance of resilience, purpose, and discipline in navigating the challenges of modern life. "It was a unique platform focusing on how human beings can navigate volatility and uncertainties to succeed in life and reach for new achievements", he said.

Mr Sharma commended Mauritius for its progress and development over time while expressing his appreciation for local readers who show a keen interest in his works.

Mr Robin Sharma gained international recognition with his bestselling book The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, which was published in 1999 and encompasses fiction and personal development principles on living a fulfilling and purposeful life. Since then, he has authored more than 15 books focusing on personal growth, leadership, productivity, and achieving success through mindset shifts and daily habits. His lists of books comprise Who Will Cry When You Die?, The Greatness Guide, The Leader Who Had No Title, The 5 AM Club and The Everyday Hero Manifesto.

He has worked with major organisations like Nike, Microsoft, NASA, Yale University, and FedEx. He is also the founder of Sharma Leadership International, a firm that offers leadership training and personal development programs to global clients.