Tanzania: Samia Reaffirms Marine Safety

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing emergency response systems and rescue infrastructure on the country's waterways to safeguard citizens during travel and fisheries activities.

Speaking on Monday through her official social media platforms, President Samia celebrated the launch of a new search and rescue boat into Lake Victoria--marking a significant milestone in improving safety for lake users and fulfilling the ruling party's 2020-2025 election manifesto.

"It is a great relief to witness the deployment of the Search and Rescue Boat into Lake Victoria in Mwanza. This is part of our implementation of the CCM 2020-2025 Manifesto, aimed at enhancing the safety of all who rely on this vital lake for their livelihoods and transport," she stated.

President Samia underscored the importance of continued investment in marine emergency services, emphasising the government's resolve to protect lives.

"The government's plan is to continue investing in rescue infrastructure and emergency services on water, so that every citizen can be safe, whether at work or in transit," she added.

She further highlighted Lake Victoria's crucial role in the national economy, noting that approximately six million Tanzanians depend on the lake for fishing and related activities and therefore require modern tools to ensure their safety.

Also read: Water-powered Bajaji shines at DITF

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The newly launched rescue boat, intended for Lake Victoria, was carried through road from Mtwara Region to Mwanza on June 7 this year as part of ongoing government efforts to reinforce rescue operations across the lake.

Measuring 29 metres in length, 5.6 metres in width and 7.4 metres in height, the 26-tonne vessel is expected to significantly enhance emergency response capacity and ensure the safety of passengers and cargo.

Transported by road, the boat passed through nine mainland regions--Mtwara, Ruvuma, Njombe, Iringa, Morogoro, Dodoma, Tabora, Shinyanga, and ultimately Mwanza. The journey took approximately four weeks due to the boat's size and logistical demands.

Last year, while addressing the public in Mwanza at Nyamagana Stadium, President Samia outlined a strategic government roadmap aimed at unlocking the full potential of the fisheries sector.

She reiterated these efforts during the launch and distribution of fish cages and modern fishing boats to local fishermen, stressing that the sector had yet to reach its full capacity.

The President detailed a broader plan to boost the sector's contribution to national income through the construction of fishing ports in Kilwa Masoko and Bagamoyo, development of modern fish markets and identification of areas suitable for cage fishing nationwide.

She also highlighted the government's flagship Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT Life) programme, which trained 200 youths in the 2022/23 fiscal year--many of whom have since benefited from the provision of modern boats and cages.