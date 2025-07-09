Rwanda: Ineza Joins Rwanda Camp for Women's Afrobasket 2025

US-based star Sifa Ineza has joined Rwanda's training camp ahead of the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket scheduled for July 26 through August 3 at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

The team, currently residing at Delight Hotel, Kigali, is training twice a day at Petit Stade.

Ineza, who arrived in the country on Sunday night, is part of coach Cheikh Sarr's 13-woman roster traveling to Egypt on Thursday, July 10, for build-up games with the Pharaohs from July 12-14.

After the friendlies, they will travel to Abidjan, on July 16 for the continental competition.

Rwanda are pooled in Group D alongside holders Nigeria and Mozambique.

Ineza first represented Rwanda in 2018 when she was selected to Rwanda U18 women's team for the FIBA U18 women's African championship.

She was then called up to the senior national team during the 2019 FIBA Women's Afrobasket- Qualifiers, 2021 FIBA Women's Afrobasket-Qualifiers-Zone 5 and 2023 Women's Afrobasket.

Rwanda will face African champions Nigeria in opening game before taking on Mozambique on July 27.

The winners of each group will automatically qualify for the quarter-finals while the second and third-placed teams in each group will play a qualifying series to determine who joins the top teams in the last eight.

The four losing teams in the quarter-finals will be seeded according to the results of their games (9th-12th).

Final list:

Tetero Odile, Ange Nelly Irakoze, Faustine Mwizerwa, Rosine Cisse Micomyiza, Butera Hope, Gloriose Byukusenge , Assouma Uwizeye, Kellia Gahozo , Rebecca Ishimwe, Destiney Philoxy,Vanessa Prissy Camara, Sifa Ineza and Keisha Hampton.