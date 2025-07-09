South Africa: Police Minister Mchunu Hits Back At Mkhwanazi's Allegations

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu denies knowing businessman linked to cancelled police tender worth millions.

Human Rights Commission demands presidential inquiry after top KZN cop exposes corruption networks.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has hit back hard at corruption claims, denying he knows the businessman at the centre of the scandal.

Mchunu said he has never met, spoken to or received anything from Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, who was awarded a police tender that has now been cancelled.

"When concerns were raised about the contract, I ordered a full review," said Mchunu. "That contract was then terminated."

The minister was forced to defend himself after KwaZulu-Natal's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, made claims about corruption in the police service.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of shutting down a task team investigating political killings and protecting criminal networks. He said over 120 dockets were pulled, and suspects were never arrested.

The police commissioner also claimed Mchunu, along with Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and businessman Brown Mogotsi, were linked to attempts to sabotage high-level investigations.

In his statement, Mchunu confirmed he has met Mogotsi but insisted: "He is just a comrade." He said he has never asked for or received anything from him.

Mkhwanazi said the investigation team was getting too close to exposing organised crime and corrupt officials when it was shut down.

The South African Human Rights Commission has now stepped in, calling the allegations a serious threat to public safety and the rule of law.

It has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking for a full commission of inquiry to uncover the truth and restore trust in the police.

The Commission said whistle-blowers are being killed, crime is rising, and the public no longer believes the police can do their job properly.

Ramaphosa has promised to act quickly.