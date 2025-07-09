Uganda: Deputy RDC Warns District Pros Against Misinformation, Leaks to Opposition

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Mityana, Prossy Mwanjuzi, has issued a stern warning to district Public Relations Officers (PROs), urging them to uphold professionalism, integrity, and national loyalty in their communication roles.

Speaking at a regional meeting organised by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance in partnership with the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Mwanjuzi expressed concern over what she called rising levels of misinformation and passivity among some district PROs.

The meeting brought together communication officers from North and West Buganda to review their duties and operational challenges.

Mwanjuzi accused some officers of failing to actively engage with their responsibilities, while alleging that others were compromising national interests by leaking information to opposition leaders.

"Let this be clear," she warned, "anyone found disseminating false or misleading information about government programs will be held accountable under the law. As communication officers, your duty is not only to inform but also to protect the integrity of government communication."

The Deputy RDC emphasized that accurate and timely information is vital in strengthening public trust, especially as the country prepares for major government programs and the 2026 general elections.

"We cannot afford to have officers who are unsure of what to communicate, or worse, deliberately sharing distorted narratives. That is not just negligence -- it's a breach of public trust and a security concern," she said.

Mwanjuzi reminded the officers that they are not mere messengers but key players in the national development and security framework.

She warned that rumour-mongering and siding with political actors opposed to government interests would no longer be tolerated.

"We expect loyalty, professionalism, and a strong sense of duty. If you are not prepared to do the job the right way, then you are in the wrong office," she added.

The meeting also underscored the need for better training, ethical standards, and improved coordination among district communication teams.

Mwanjuzi called on the Ministry of ICT to fast-track support systems that would empower PROs with the tools and resources they need to execute their duties effectively.

As Uganda heads toward the 2026 polls, PROs are being reminded that their work goes far beyond issuing press releases and managing social media accounts -- they are the custodians of government credibility in the eyes of the public.

Officials from the Ministry of ICT echoed Mwanjuzi's concerns, pledging to provide continuous capacity building and logistical support for government communicators ahead of national planning sessions.