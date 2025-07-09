Africa: Graça Machel Trust Hosts First Ever Energy Open Lecture

press release

Hosted at Eduardo Mondlane University, the GMT Energy Open Lecture provided a landmark platform featuring keynote speeches, practical lectures and interactive panels

Mrs Machel gave opening remarks, challenging the students to not only see themselves as employees in the energy sector, rather as innovators, investors, entrepreneurs and aim be top scientists who partner established organisations to drive development and progress.

Professor Rogério Utui of Eduardo Mondlane University presented technology trends in clean energy and climate action, and opportunities for entrepreneurs, professionals, and investors to attendees.

The intersection of clean energy and climate action and market opportunities for entrepreneurs, professionals, researchers, and students was presented by Nerusha Govender, Managing Director, TotalEnergies - Marketing and Services.

Carla Pinto e Costa from our sister network, Mozambique Women of Energy shared insights of what the inclusion of women and youth looks like on the ground, based on the work that the network does in Mozambique.

Opportunities in renewable energy from the perspective of students

The panel featured Neyma Lazaro Sibia - Masters in Renewable Energy Sciences and Technologies, Stela Miambo - Masters in Renewable Energy Systems Management, Ilidio Fernando Moises Oliveira - Masters in Renewable Energy Sciences and Technologies and Adelson Manjane - Masters in Renewable Energy Systems Management.

The Open Lecture amplified the Summit's mission by making these critical conversations accessible to a broader audience, inspiring the next generation to lead Mozambique's energy transition.