Zimbabwe: UZ Suspends Students for Demonstrating in Support of Striking Lecturers

THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) administration has suspended six students for holding a demonstration on campus in support of their striking lecturers in May.

The six students, Narshon Kohlo, Blessing Mtisi, Nodesha Maingehama, Tafadzwa Katsande, Tawana Hove and Tariro Mtukura are members of Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), UZ Chapter.

They staged a flash protest at the UZ campus where they demanded an urgent resolution to the grievances of their lecturers, who have been on strike since April 16.

In separate letters seen by NewZimbabwe.com which were written to the six students by UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo, the suspensions are with immediate effect.

"Accordingly and in light o the seriousnes of the allegantions detailed above, i have found it necessary to, interms of section 8(3)(e) of the Univerity of Zimbabwe act [Chapter 25:16,("the Act), suspend you, with immediate effect, from your studies at the University of Zimbabwe indefinitely, pending diciplinary hearing against you.

"Accordingly, you are barred, forthwith, from entering the University of Zimbabwe Campus and any other University premises. You are required to surrender your student ID card to the Director, Asset Protection Services," the letters read.

The suspended students will attend a disciplinary committee hearing to answer to the charges next week.

Two weeks ago, the UZ administration also fired four leaders of the ongoing lecturers' industrial action after having been initially suspended and undergoing a hearing for using the campus great hall without approval from authorities.

The lecturers are demanding a salary increase to at least US$2,250 from their current US$250 as well as improved working conditions.