Nigeria: 2027 - ADC Will Collapse in 6 Months - Presidency

Abuja — The presidency has declared that the African Democratic Congress, ADC, coalition will implode within six months due to a lack of ideology.

Speaking in an interview on 'Politics Today', a programme on Channels Television, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said the Vice-Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 elections, Datti Baba-Ahmed, had already sensed the looming crisis.

On July 4, Baba-Ahmed said the battle for a presidential candidate could pose a major challenge for the ADC, warning that the "excitement" trailing the coalition should be managed and that citizens should not be "consumed" by it.

However, Bwala dismissed any threat from the ADC, saying the coalition had been unable to present alternative policies that could convince Nigerians to vote for them.

The Presidential aide said: "What I still find intriguing is that this coalition of internally displaced politicians has not been able to summon the courage to come up with alternative facts, alternative policies, or alternative programmes.

"Throughout the interview you had with Peter Obi, what I observed is that he has not been able to counter or disagree, in the real sense of the word, with the policies of the present government.

"They have not brought a single alternative policy to the table. All they do is criticise and issue press statements. The truth is, they lack vision and have not shown Nigerians they truly care."

Bwala dismissed the opposition leaders' threat to Tinubu's presidency, saying the newly-established alliance is unstable and unlikely to endure beyond six months.

He said: "All this fantasy of coalition -- we all know that once there is a phenomenon like that, we are going to have a good two to three weeks of romanticising: 'we have ideas, we can do this.

"But one of them, his name is Datti (Baba-Ahmed), has already sensed the danger ahead and said the problem of this coalition will be who becomes the president. Because right now, I'm quoting him, 'everybody wants to be president.'

"After one month, when they sit down, I am telling you on my honour, in the next six months, that coalition will not even be a conversation. They will scatter."

Tinubu's govt undeterred, says Information Minister

Also, in a veiled reference to the current political situation in the country, following the formation of a coalition under the ADC, the federal government, yesterday, affirmed the right of all Nigerians to freely exercise their constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of association and speech.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who stated this, declared that the government of President Bola Tinubu will not be sidetracked by politicking and political distractions.

Specifically, he said emerging coalitions and opposition political groupings do not want a sustained focus on the progress Nigeria was making. Idris said: "The administration, however, refuses to be drawn into distractions engineered by those who would prefer stagnation.

"The government of President Bola Tinubu remains firmly committed to its core mandate of delivering meaningful reforms and real economic growth for the Nigerian people."

This came amid ongoing political discourse and increasing media speculation regarding the 2027 elections in the country.

Idris, in a statement, said: "Even as we affirm the right of all Nigerians to freely exercise their constitutionally guaranteed freedoms of association and of speech, it is also important to underscore that President Tinubu's administration will not be sidetracked by politicking or political distractions.

"The clamour in the media about the emergence of a new political 'coalition' is understandable, but Nigerians entrusted President Tinubu with a bold and transformative mandate, anchored in the Renewed Hope agenda.

"In just two years, this vision has already begun yielding tangible results. Crude oil theft has plummeted, investor confidence in the oil and gas sector is rebounding, inflation is easing, the Naira is stabilizing, security challenges are being confronted head-on, and millions of Nigerians--households, students, artisans, small business owners--are benefitting from initiatives such as student loans, access to consumer credit, CNG vehicle conversions, and improved government services and infrastructure.

"Two weeks ago, the President signed four ground-breaking tax reform bills into law, marking one of the most ambitious fiscal overhauls in Nigeria's history. Set to be implemented from 2026, these reforms are expected to significantly boost prosperity for households and businesses nationwide.

"Just before then, the President commissioned the single largest mechanisation drive ever undertaken in Nigeria's history, marking the launch of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme. This is just one of several high-impact agricultural mechanisation programmes being undertaken to guarantee food security.

"Not surprisingly, emerging coalitions and opposition political groupings do not want a sustained focus on the progress Nigeria is making. The administration, however, refuses to be drawn into distractions engineered by those who would prefer stagnation over reform. 'The Tinubu administration remains undeterred, focused, and committed to building a more prosperous Nigeria for all."

Coalition members crying because they're out of govt -- Katsina gov

Speaking at a different forum, Governor Dikko Radda of Kastina State also dismissed the newly formed coalition, describing those behind it as disgruntled persons who were unhappy because they were not in government.

Radda, who spoke on Channels Television's breakfast show Sunrise Daily yesterday, said: "Let's be realistic, let's tell ourselves the truth. The time for deceiving Nigerians is over. Who was not in the government in the last regime? Who is not in government?

"We know the track record of everyone. We know what they have done when they were in government, and they are now crying and shouting because they are outside of the government.

"Let's be realistic, if we are coming with something new to Nigerians, every Nigerian is going to embrace it.

"Who are these people in this coalition? Why were they not in another coalition before? What are they going to come and do differently from what is happening in the country now? Can they promise Nigerians what they are going to bring about?

"Let them come out and tell Nigerians, those who want to contest for president in this election. Let them come and tell Nigerians, are they going to bring subsidy back?

"If they are going to bring subsidy back, let them tell Nigerians how they are going to run the government, and with what resources are they going to run the government? And with what resources are they going to pay to bring about the subsidy," Radda queried.

Oyebanji denies defection to ADC

On his part, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State denied reports of his alleged defection to ADC, alongside other All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders in Ekiti State, describing the claims, falsehood and misleading.

The report, according to a statement by the Governor's Special Advisor on Media, Yinka Oyebode, alleged that Governor Oyebanji, alongside some leaders and office holders in the state, were being led to the ADC by Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The statement read: "Ordinarily, one would have ignored the highly puerile write-up, which is nothing but another tissue of lies from the camp of some disgruntled elements in the state.

"But, keeping quiet in the midst of such a bare-faced falsehood would amount to a disservice to the good people of the state, some of whom could be hoodwinked into believing the misleading report.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the public office holders mentioned in the report remain firmly rooted in the APC and have no link, neither do they have any plan whatsoever to join the ADC."

97 lawyers to defend ADC, Mark, Aregbesola

Meanwhile, the ADC has assembled a team of 97 lawyers to challenge what it described as a 'fake lawsuit' against its interim leadership, including former Senate President, David Mark, and former Minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

The legal team, led by Mr Mohammed Sheriff, accused the APC of filing a suit using the names of individuals who were not members of the ADC. Sheriff, head of the ADC's national legal support team, confirmed that 97 lawyers had volunteered to take up the case.

"We are fully prepared to defend the ADC and its leaders against this politically motivated attack," he said.

The development followed a stakeholders' meeting in Abuja between Senator Mark, who is now the ADC's Interim National Chairman, and the party's Kogi State chapter.

'We are equal stakeholders'

At the meeting, Mark assured Nigerians that under his leadership, the ADC would operate with total transparency and would not favour any presidential aspirant.

"I don't own this party more than any other member. All Nigerians must come together and take ownership of the ADC," he said.

The ADC chairman also criticised the APC, saying the ruling party should focus on fixing its policy failures, rather than targeting individuals.

Mark said: "If they admitted that insecurity was bad and promised to improve it but instead made it worse, should Nigerians continue to support them? The answer is no."

Mass defection hits PDP, parties in Borno

As the race for the 2027 general elections gathers momentum, a viral video indicated a former PDP governorship candidate and APC stalwart in Borno State had a special dinner where sources said the gathering also featured discussions with many political bigwigs in the state for preparation to join ADC.

It was gathered that a former governorship aspirant, Alhaji Idris Durkwa, and a youth mobiliser, Sheriff Banki, along with their supporters, dumped the PDP and pitched tent with ADC.

It was also gathered that Durkwa led the massive defections in the state, as many people from different opposition parties, including APC, have started tendering their resignation to their ward chairmen.

Among them include Mr Mohammed Umara Kumalia, former House minority leader and governorship aspirant and 2023 Borno Central senatorial candidate on the platform of the PDP.

Others are, Alhaji Saleh Kida, PDP 2023 deputy governorship candidate, Alhaji Ali Wurge; a former PDP national treasurer, Babakura Abba Yusuf; 2023 House of Representatives candidate in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Mr Abdulrazaq Ahmed Zanna; 2023 PDP candidate for Bama, Ngala, Kala Balge federal constituency and other House of Representatives candidates.

Speaking on the development, Sheriff Banki said the wave of defection into the ADC was a clear indication of a failed APC under President Tinubu. His words: "I am happy to inform you that the massive defection and resignation by prominent members of the opposition parties, including the ruling APC, as being witnessed recently in Borno State, is a beginning of good things in the political industry in the state and the country.

"Nigerians, especially the grassroots, have been promised Renewed Hope Agenda by President Tinubu, unfortunately, in the last two years into the APC-led government, the reverse is the case, as people no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, despite facing economic hardships due to bad policies and programmes."

Jegede, Agboola, others dump PDP in Ondo

Also, two former PDP governorship candidates in Ondo State, Messrs Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi, yesterday, led party leaders and members to the ADC.

Others, who announced their defection to the coalition seeking to oust President Bola Tinubu in 2027, include former senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo, former House of Representatives members, Prof Bode Ayorinde, former state chairman and its former publicity secretary of the People's Democratic Party, Tola Alabere and Kennedy Peretei, among others.

Speaking during the inauguration of the state chapter of the coalition, its coordinator, Prof Bode Ayorinde, said: "All the local governments are with us. Our numbers are increasing, and we will continue to increase that tempo with which the coalition started.

"Membership cards would be shared around the state, wards, and local government. We are not sharing any money here. We are here to work.

"I'm happy that our number is increasing, we must work together. I'm not interested in party position; I'm not going for elective positions. I wish those aspiring for positions, best of luck.

"Ondo State will first take advantage of the ADC in the next governorship election. Let all leaders at the ward levels play politics of inclusion.

"It shows the failure of the ruling party. Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi are also part of us, it is a state coalition and we are united."

ADC won't handover structures to Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, others -- Lukman

One of the foremost promoters of the anti-Tinubu coalition in the ADC, Mr Salihu Lukman, yesterday, declared that the party would not hand over its structures to any of its leading lights who might be seeking the party's ticket, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

While former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared his interest in flying the party's flags, former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the 2023 Labour Party LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, are speculated to also have an interest in securing the ticket.

Lukman, who was a guest on Jigsaw, a programme on the African Independent Television, AIT, said the plan was to build the structures of the ADC in such a way that the party was strong enough and could regulate the conduct of everybody, not just aspiring candidates, but even elected representatives when they win elections and assume positions.

He said: "We took our time. We did not negotiate with just one individual; we negotiated with the whole leadership.

"What we are telling everybody in the coalition is that the structures of the party will not be handed over to aspiring candidates.

"We have to build the structures of the party in such a way that the party is strong enough and can regulate the conduct of everybody, not just aspiring candidates, but even elected representatives when they win office and assume positions."

On how the coalition scaled all the legal hurdles before unveiling ADC as its political platform, Lukman said: "I can tell you that we opened negotiations with a wide range of parties and we went through processes, including conducting legal due diligence on the status of both the leadership and if there were any pending litigations. In the process, we were able to also check with INEC and get all the substantive issues.

"I can tell you, some of the issues being raised in the public about some of the litigations, there are issues which, even by INEC record, if you go there, you will find out that they have been resolved long ago.

"At a point, we even had to sit down with all the members, in fact, more than once, all the members of the National Working Committee of ADC. "So, I want to make it very clear, we are not approaching this activity based on the conventional process of just going to hijack a structure and begin to organise it in such a way we produce candidates and this led me to the critical point.

"I think we have to continue to talk to ourselves as members of the coalition we came this far largely because we have appealed to all our leaders to please suspend expression of their ambitions until we are able to build structures.

"We have succeeded so far, which is why we are able to have the unity you have seen and I think that suspension of expression of ambitions has to continue. I can see some leaders have already become hyper-reactive", he said.

Peter Obi'll be expelled from LP -- Abure's faction

Meanwhile, the Labour Party, LP, yesterday, disclosed plans to expel its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his involvement in an opposition coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

A chieftain of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, during a live appearance on Channels Television's The Morning Brief, said Obi's continued engagement with the coalition while still identifying as a Labour Party member was "unconstitutional" and "unacceptable."

"Let me make it very clear, we are convening a NEC (National Executive Council) meeting where he (Obi) will be expelled. It is unconstitutional for you to belong to two political parties at a time. They have deceived him to their side, and there he shall remain," Arabambi said.

Impostors can't expel Peter Obi -- Labour Party

In a swift response, the Senator Esther Nenadi-Usman-led Labour Party, LP, dismissed speculations that the party was planning to hold a National Executive Council, NEC, meeting to expel the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

In a statement by the Senior Special Adviser to the Acting National Chairman of the LP, Ken Eluma Asogwa, described those behind the speculations as a group of political jesters who were unknown to the party.

The statement read: "The attention of the Labour Party has been drawn to plans by a group of political jesters, unknown to the party but parading themselves as members, to convene a kangaroo meeting with the aim of sowing confusion and mischief in the ongoing coalition efforts involving Mr Peter Obi.

"These impostors, acting on behalf of shadowy interests, intend to purport an expulsion of Mr. Obi from the Labour Party, a move as laughable as it is illegal. "We urge Nigerians to disregard the desperate rantings of these meddlesome interlopers whose only mission is to undermine the credibility and towering influence of Mr. Peter Obi in the coalition-building process aimed at rescuing Nigeria.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Labour Party, through a widely circulated statement issued on May 25, 2025, made it categorically clear that Mr. Peter Obi's involvement in the coalition talks enjoys the full backing and blessing of the leadership of the Party."