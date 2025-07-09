Nigeria: Govt Issues Over 3.5m Passports, Saves N1bn From Reforms

Abuja--The Federal Government has issued over 3.5 million passports in less than two years and saved over N1 billion annually through reforms in the passport processing system.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who disclosed this at the inauguration of the ministry's new passport front office in Abuja, yesterday, said the reforms were implemented in line with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to enhance efficiency, security and service delivery.

He said the administration met a backlog of over 200,000 unprocessed passports and a debt of nearly ¦ 20 billion in the sector when it assumed office in 2023.

The minister, who declared that the backlog and debt had since been cleared, said: "While 3,080,141 passports were issued locally, 466,117 passports were also issued in the diaspora since August 2023. This brings to 3,546,258 the total number of passports issued

Tunji-Ojo said the ministry also fully automated the upload of breeder documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, which previously cost government about N1 billion annually.

"This is a major reform. We no longer pay contractors for what Nigerians can upload themselves. That money stays with government now," he said.

He announced that the number of centres issuing enhanced e-passports had increased from 26 to 44 in Nigeria and from five to 47 in the diaspora, adding that all passport offices now issue harmonised enhanced passports, in line with global best practices.

"We inherited a system where different types of passports were issued. That affected our credibility. Today, every Nigerian passport is ICAO-compliant and globally verifiable," the minister said.

Tunji-Ojo said a new passport central personalisation centre with modern technology, provided at no cost by Iris Smart Technologies, would become operational by August 2025.

He commended the company for supporting the government's reform efforts and providing advanced passport production equipment without cost to the treasury.

He said Nigeria now produced passports in more than 50 locations, both within the country and abroad, and had joined the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Public Key Directory for global passport authentication.

The minister further announced that effective July 31, all applications for special expatriate permits and temporary work permits must be submitted online.

"Manual processing will no longer be allowed. We must have the data, biometrics and documentation of every applicant for national security," he said.

He said the reforms reflected the federal government's commitment to digital governance, transparency and efficient service delivery.