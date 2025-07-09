Somalia Participates in Global Technology Summit in Switzerland

The Federal Republic of Somalia has taken part in the high-level WSIS+20 Summit on digital development, currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland. Representing Somalia was Hon. Mohamed Adan Maalin (Soomaali), the Minister of Communications and Technology.

The WSIS+20 forum, co-hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Government of Switzerland, brought together global leaders to assess progress made since the inception of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), and to chart a new course for inclusive and sustainable technological advancement.

Throughout the summit, Minister Mohamed Adan held a series of fruitful bilateral meetings with key stakeholders, including Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT), and the Ministers of Communications from Malaysia and Djibouti. These engagements focused on strengthening cooperation in areas such as youth digital skills, cybersecurity, and e-governance.

"Somalia is deeply committed to accelerating its digital transformation in partnership with international organizations such as the ITU. We aim to ensure that technological progress translates into tangible benefits for all Somali citizens, particularly youth and marginalized communities," said Minister Mohamed Adan during the summit.

He emphasized Somalia's readiness to enhance collaboration with global partners to ensure a resilient and inclusive digital future.

The Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included the Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Ambassador Khadra Ahmed Duale, Somalia's envoy to Switzerland and Austria.

The WSIS+20 event marks a significant milestone in global efforts to bridge the digital divide, promote innovation, and support digital inclusion--priorities that align closely with Somalia's national ICT development strategy.