Nigeria: 2027 - LP Too Fractured to Win Any Election, Says FCT's Senator Kingibe

9 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayobami Okerinde

Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said she does not believe the Labour Party (LP) can win the 2027 general elections, citing internal divisions within the party.

Speaking on Political Paradigm, a Channels Television programme aired on Tuesday, Kingibe said the LP is currently weakened by internal wranglings and lacks the cohesion required to contest successfully at the national level.

While confirming that she remains a member of the Labour Party, Kingibe disclosed that she has aligned with the recently launched opposition coalition, which is being mobilised under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Her words: "The Labour Party is in some sort of a quagmire. We are trying to put it together, but I do not see the Labour Party in the present way it is as a vehicle that can win any election. It's been very fractured and broken.

"We have local government elections coming... So, we needed a platform. The Labour Party would have been that platform, but it was broken. There are two factions of the Labour Party right now, of which I'm in one.

"I know the FCT can win, not on APC. So, ADC has credible candidates, and it is that platform we are going to use to show them," she added.

Asked whether she might eventually dump the party if the leadership crisis persists, the lawmaker said defection is not off the table. "Maybe, I might eventually leave," she said.

