Nigeria: Suzuki By Cfao GM Dedicates Transport Awards to Customers, Team Work

Mrs Aissatou Diouf, General Manager of Suzuki By CFAO has expressed delight over her recent "Distinguished Auto Personality Of The Year Award"' and the "Mini Bus Of The Year Award" given to the Suzuki Eeco at the last Nigeria Transport Lecture/Award held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The female general manager of the enterprising Suzuki dealership noted that:

"Receiving the 'Auto Personality of the Year' award at the 11th Nigeria Transport Lecture is truly an honor that reflects not just personal recognition, but the collective success of our entire Suzuki by CFAO team.

According to her, this award validates our commitment to transforming Nigeria's automotive landscape by making reliable, affordable transportation accessible to everyone.

It reinforces our belief in our tagline... There is a Suzuki for everyone' - we've worked tirelessly to ensure that whether you're a small business owner, a growing family, or an entrepreneur, there's a Suzuki vehicle that meets your specific needs.

This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and expanding our impact in Nigeria's transport sector, particularly in providing solutions that drive economic growth and improve mobility for all Nigerians."

In the submission of the Suzuki By CFAO boss, I dedicate both awards - the 'Auto Personality of the Year' and our Suzuki Eeco's 'Mini Bus of The Year' recognition - to our incredible team at Suzuki by CFAO who share our vision of revolutionizing transportation in Nigeria.

This achievement belongs to every team member who believes in delivering quality, reliability, and value to our customers. I also dedicate it to our loyal customers and the Nigerian market that has embraced Suzuki vehicles.

She further declared that, the Eeco's Mini Bus Award particularly reflects Suzuki's commitment to the commercial transport sector as proven through its fuel efficiency, durability, and versatility that makes it an ideal solution for Nigeria's growing logistics and passenger transport needs.

"We expect this recognition to further strengthen our position as we continue bringing innovative automotive solutions that support Nigeria's economic development and provide sustainable transportation options for every Nigerian."

ABOUT AISSATOU DIOUF

"The world's most prominent female leaders show the importance of honesty, courage, impact, and decisive action in leadership"- Oprah Winfrey, Media Executive and Philanthropist.

The quote above best describes the works of Mrs. Aissatou Diouf, the current General Manager, Suzuki by CFAO Motors Nigeria. With over 26 years of experience across several industries - technology, equipment, lift elevators, construction and automotive.

Aissatou is an accomplished Pan-African business leader with a global outlook. Having worked with brands across different industries, her professionalism has been instrumental in ensuring their competitive edge is sustained for results across Africa.

She joined the CFAO group in 1999 as an accountant and has since grown across different departments in the company. She was the Director of Operations for the Yamaha brand in the Benin Republic for over 2 years, started the Yamaha brand in Nigeria in 2017 and over 17 years of experience in the finance sector which included 14 years' experience as Chief Financial Officer.

During her tenure as Director of Operations, she effectively oversaw the development of the Yamaha brand in the Benin Republic and upgraded subsidiaries in 6 countries.

These countries are Senegal, Mali, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Liberia, as well as startups in Nigeria for over 2 years. She is an innovative Corporate Executive with a focus on Operations and Finance.

She is a Senegalese National with a vast professional voyage across the African continent and France. Aissatou Diouf is a skilled professional with an MBA in International Management from the prestigious Université Paris Dauphine. She is a member of GAIA Africa a prestigious Women in Business Club and a member in Rotary club Nigeria.

She is passionate about mentoring young female professionals, promoting both local and international women in business, women empowerment, and charity.