Comoros: President - Ethiopia Ready to Elevate Ties With Comoros

- President Taye Atske Selassie has reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to further deepening its long-standing and multifaceted relations with Comoros, highlighting the shared interests and growing cooperation between the two nations.

President Taye made the remarks during his visit to Moroni, the capital of Comoros, where he attended the 50th Independence Day celebration of the island nation.

The grand ceremony was graced by dignitaries and heads of state from across Africa and beyond, including Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool, and representatives from Senegal, Madagascar, Morocco, the UAE, France, and others.

Speaking to ENA, President Taye stated that Ethiopia's participation in the celebration reflects the strengthening of bilateral ties and Ethiopia's broader commitment to fostering unity and cooperation across Africa.

"We will continue working to further strengthen the long-standing and multifaceted relations between Ethiopia and Comoros," he said.

He also emphasized Ethiopia's dedication to enhancing its diplomatic and economic engagement with African nations as part of efforts to promote continental integration.

During the ceremony, Comoros President Azali Assoumani paid tribute to those who fought for the country's independence from colonial rule. He highlighted the country's socio-economic progress over the past five decades, citing notable improvements in education, health, income, tourism, and infrastructure development.

Reflecting on his recent tenure as Chairperson of the African Union (2023-2024), President Azali reiterated Comoros' commitment to supporting peace, security, and African unity. He also called for political stability and accelerated development, urging citizens particularly the youth to take an active role in transforming the nation's economy through digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

Azali further underscored the crucial role of the Comorian Diaspora, noting that remittances are a major source of income for the country. He encouraged Diaspora communities to invest in the nation's development, highlighting the favorable opportunities available in sectors such as technology, tourism, and infrastructure.

"This is a time for unity, progress, and forward-looking development," President Azali said, urging all citizens to contribute to a modern, secure, and economically resilient Comoros.