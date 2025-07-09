South Africa: Minister of Social Development Promises Probe Into Disability Grant Applications

Hundreds attend meeting in Khayelitsha

Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe told a packed hall in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, that her department was investigating claims of problems with disability grant applications.

Hundreds of people attended the event, hosted by the SA Social Security Agency, and attended by representatives from several government departments.

Audience members also complained about unemployment, poor service at clinics, abuse of the elderly, as well as problems with social grants.

The Department of Social Development is investigating claims of problems with disability grant applications, Minister Sisisi Tolashe told a meeting in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

Tolashe said the department had heard of patients not being examined properly by doctors, while others who had no right to a grant being awarded one. She said the department was recruiting new doctors on a three-year contract with new requirements.

"We do not want cases where the department is taken to court because it is denying those who qualify for the disability grant," said Tolashe.

Tolashe was speaking at the Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme at the OR Tambo Community Hall, hosted by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

Hundreds of people queued along Govan Mbeki Road to attend the event. Some told GroundUp they had arrived around 4am.

The hall inside was abuzz with many coming to access the services of SASSA, including people with babies, elderly people, people with disabilities, and applicants for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

Other agencies offering services included the National Development Agency (NDA), the departments of Labour, Home Affairs, and Correctional Services, the South African Police Service, the Independent Electoral Commission, as well as banks, soup kitchens and crèches, who all had information desks set up around the hall.

The event started late, and people kept shouting that they were hungry. But when Tolashe walked up to the stage to take her seat, people cheered.

Khayelitsha residents voiced their grievances to the minister. These included problems with the disability grant to teenage pregnancy, unemployment, poor services in clinics, the abuse of older persons, especially those with dementia, a lack of facilities for people with disabilities, and the problem of extortion which hampers service delivery.

Speaking on behalf of young people, Nomvuyo Bhada told the minister that they needed to bring back proper youth programmes, such as educational camps, youth forums and guidance for learners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Resident Nondumiso Phela said the R370-a-month SRD grant was not enough. She also raised other problems applicants faced. "When you lose your phone, let's say it is stolen, you struggle getting the grant because you don't have the cell number."

"If you manage to get a job with a contract of three months, your SRD grant falls away, and applying for it again after the job has ended in three months is a mission, or you are not approved."

Nonkosi Manzi said another SASSA office was needed in Khayelitsha. "Khayelitsha has 12 wards and all of them depend on one SASSA office in Kuyasa. This has caused people to sleep outside the offices to avoid being in long queues, some have fallen victim to extortionists, who insist on being paid for standing in line for them," said Manzi.

Manzi said ward councillors had offered their offices for SASSA officials and beneficiaries, but this did not work out because there was no extra SASSA staff available to work in these additional spaces.

SASSA has been battling to find a permanent space for a new office in Khayelitsha. Tolashe said her department was working with the Department of Public Works to find premises. There is budget available to hire more staff, should new offices be available, she said.

Regarding the SRD grant, Tolashe agreed that it was not enough but said at the moment the government could not afford to increase the amount.

On Thursday, Tolashe and Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks will table the Social Development Budget Vote for the 2025/26 financial year in Parliament. The budget vote is to outline commitments and progress made, as well as budget allocations for the department, SASSA and the NDA.