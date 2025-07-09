Ethiopia: State Allocates 66.4 Bln Birr to Modernize Education Sector

- The Oromia Education Bureau has announced a comprehensive and ambitious plan to transform the regional education sector, backed by a substantial 66.4 billion Birr budget.

The initiative aims to improve educational quality, accessibility, and relevance through targeted programs, infrastructure upgrades, and community engagement.

The Oromia Education Bureau Head Tola Bariso emphasized that the initiative is a strategic investment in the state's future.

"This investment is crucial for empowering our youth and aligning our education system with the demands of the 21st century," he stated.

A key component of the plan is the establishment of Ethio Coders, a new program designed to promote coding and digital literacy among students.

"By equipping students with digital skills, we are preparing them for a technology-driven economy and nurturing a culture of innovation within our communities," Tola explained.

The modernization strategy includes upgrading classroom facilities, improving learning resources, and ensuring all students have access to quality educational environments.

"A well-equipped classroom is fundamental to effective teaching and learning," said Tola. "We are committed to creating an atmosphere that supports both students and teachers."

The plan also prioritizes resolving teachers' housing shortages, which the Bureau sees as key to improving teacher retention and performance.

"Enhancing teachers' living conditions boosts their morale and effectiveness--ultimately benefiting the students they serve," Tola noted.

Another focus area is expanding access to early childhood education by increasing the number of preschool classes across the region.

"Early education lays the foundation for lifelong learning," Tola said. "Every child deserves a strong start."

To fund and sustain these reforms, the Bureau is calling for active community participation. Residents are encouraged to support the initiative through volunteerism and local service projects.

"Modernizing our education sector is a shared responsibility," Tola stressed. "With community involvement, we can realize this vision together."

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 8 JULY 2025