Ethiopia: Advancing Towards Being All-Weather Partners

As of 1970, the bilateral relation between Ethiopia and China has been massively transformed and bearing fruits for the benefit of the two sisterly countries.Since then two countries have been enjoying prolific diplomatic ties and could have secured a range of social, economic, cultural and even political gains. Ethiopia and China have forged a strong and close relationship over the years. Ethiopia has cemented a range of diplomatic amalgamation since the country has been in a position to all the time enjoy color blind diplomacy.

This increasing spectrum and close cooperation in various fields has been well deepened and unwaveringly laid thereby coming up with meaningful change in all aspects of their respective engagements. It is also well recognized that Ethiopia and China have been enjoying an ever-blossoming bilateral tie and even working hard to further intensify solidarity and amicable trajectory. The two countries have had greater potential to enlarge partnership and build capabilities in various areas by maintaining their focus on key economic pillars, including industry, mining, and ICT.

As all-weather partners, Ethiopia and China's relationship has borne significant fruit over the past years. Yes, strengthening the ties between Ethiopia and China in civilization, culture, and people-to-people relations would be of significantly useful in bringing about real change. Besides, such a marvelous combination would be of a concrete basis for advancing their relations well in the years to come.

True, the relationship between Ethiopia and China has reached an all-weather, comprehensive strategic partnership level due to the relentless efforts of both countries. Additionally, the comprehensive and strong cooperation the two countries have achieved has been helping the two nations garner yummy fruits in terms of sustainable development, civilization, cultural exchange, among others. If this remarkable amicable tie keeps at the same rate, the friendship between China and Ethiopia runs deep in history and continues to be done in a very mesmerizing and rewarding fashion.

The development cooperation between Ethiopia and China could indeed be a breadbasket for Africa and beyond as Ethiopia has been a role model and shining spot in all circumstances in the Horn. Consequently, Ethiopia and China are keen to work together via well intensifying cooperation under a right policy direction. The good thing in this regard is many Chinese investors are currently engaged in agricultural development activities in many parts of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has been working hard to mechanize the agricultural sector and to realize a food self-sufficient country in the near future drawing important lessons from its partner. Recently, Ethiopia has been making a great stride in wheat production that would help the nation to export to other countries apart from fulfilling domestic needs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia External Relations Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Therefore, Ethiopia, one of these African exerting efforts to salvage growth and progress opportunity to further boost its ties with China and others along the well-lined cooperation frames based on mutual benefits. Yes, the various areas of partnership are just becoming another impetus into China-Ethiopia long-lasting cooperation.

The cooperation and bilateral tie of the two countries is the hallmark of Ethio-China solidarity and cooperation that can serve as a useful locus for international cooperation and fruitful collaboration.

In a nutshell, both Ethiopia and China look forward to celebrating significant milestones regarding their long lasting ties. It is in line of this principled approach that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) put into practice and constantly making a great strike in financing and building infrastructure throughout the developing world like ours thereby realizing mutual development. Ethiopia, as a longstanding partner of China, has been amongst the first few countries in Africa to join and start implementing the initiative while attaching a various benefit to the initiative.

Last but not least, definitely crucial; rather, country's being one of the BRICS members would be instrumental in well fostering friendship with China and bringing about real change in all aspects.