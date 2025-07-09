Ethiopia: Addis Completes 16,000 Projects Worth 91 Bln Birr

- As the 2024/25 Ethiopian fiscal year comes to a close, the Addis Ababa City Administration has announced the completion of 15,960 public service projects with a total investment of 91 billion Birr.

Speaking to the media,the Mayor's Office Communication Bureau Head Enatalem Melese stated that the projects were part of a broad urban development effort aimed at expanding infrastructure and improving public services. The initiatives are reported to have created over 366,000 jobs.

Key areas of development included new roads, upgraded water supply systems, and the completion of a major sewerage treatment facility. The administration also prioritized the social sector, constructing 561 facilities for health, education, and other socio-economic services.

To address housing challenges and stimulate economic activity, the city built 10,176 residential units and 3,288 commercial shops. In addition, 122 youth sports fields and 1,155 daycare centers were established across the capital.

Under the corridor development program, the city added 135 kilometers of roads, 246 kilometers of pedestrian walkways, 141 kilometers of bicycle lanes, and 43 kilometers of running tracks to improve urban mobility and promote healthier lifestyles.

Enatalem noted that the city spent 71% of its 230 billion Birr annual budget and involved the public in projects worth 4 billion Birr through community participation schemes.

She emphasized that the administration remains committed to sustainable development and improved service delivery in the upcoming budget year, building on the momentum of this year's achievements.