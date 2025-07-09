Ethiopia: ERCS Strives for Financial Self-Sufficiency

-To celebrate 90th anniversary

- The Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) has announced plans to cover 80% of its financial needs through domestic resources as part of a broader effort to achieve financial self-sufficiency.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the organization's 90th anniversary, ERCS President Abera Tola stated that the Society is intensifying efforts to mobilize local projects and initiatives aimed at generating internal revenue. He emphasized that relying on local resources would enable ERCS to operate more independently and effectively during emergencies.

"Our vision is to ensure that 80% of our financial resources come from within the country. This shift will strengthen our capacity to respond quickly and reliably to crises across Ethiopia," he said.

He added that when disasters natural or man-made strike, the Red Cross must be ready with diverse and dependable funding sources to provide urgent support.

Abera also announced that ERCS is currently deploying 1,000 ambulances across the country to enhance emergency response capabilities. He noted improvements in transportation logistics to ensure the timely delivery of food and emergency supplies where needed.

According to Abera, the ERCS currently holds capital assets valued at 12 billion Birr, including buildings and agricultural land. He revealed that the organization has entered into agreements with various sectors to jointly develop properties and convert existing resources into productive investments. "We are committed to transforming our assets into tangible capital that enhances our humanitarian work," he noted.

Looking ahead, ERCS plans to expand its membership base to 20 million people over the next decade. This initiative is intended to increase financial support and community involvement in the Society's mission.

ERCS Secretary General Abera Lulessa announced that the organization will celebrate its 90th anniversary on July 8, 2025, in Addis Ababa. As part of the celebrations, an exhibition has been organized to showcase photos and videos that trace the organization's 90-year journey. The event will also recognize individuals, members, partners, and volunteers who have made significant contributions to the Society over the years.

Abera Tola highlighted that ERCS was founded during the reign of Emperor Menelik II, initially to provide humanitarian support during the Italian war. He concluded by reaffirming the Society's commitment to saving lives and supporting communities through sustainable and community-driven approaches.