Somalia: Gunmen Attack Police Station in Central Somalia After Al-Shabaab Seized Moqokori Town

Mogadishu, Somalia, July 9 — Armed assailants attacked a police station in the central Somali town of Balanballe in Galgaduud region overnight, local sources reported on Tuesday, amid rising insecurity in the country's central regions.

According to witnesses, the assailants exchanged brief gunfire with security forces stationed at the police headquarters before retreating. The Somali police have confirmed the incident but said the situation is now calm and under control. No official casualty figures have been released.

"The gunmen fled the scene after a short clash. Government forces now have full control of the area," one local security official told Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity.

The attack in Balanballe follows a major offensive by the Al-Qaeda-linked group Al-Shabaab in Moqokori, a town in the Hiraan region, where militants launched a pre-dawn assault two days ago and captured the district after hours of fighting.

The fall of Moqokori has sparked criticism toward Somalia's federal government, with opposition figures accusing it of negligence and poor military coordination.

Former MP Abdi Barre Jabriil told Shabelle Radio that the government must take full responsibility for the loss of the town, citing security failures and lack of accountability within the national forces.

"This defeat is the result of leadership failure and a lack of support for the frontline troops," Jabriil said.

Al-Shabaab remains in control of Moqokori as of Wednesday, with reports of ongoing displacement and fear among residents. The group's recent advances have raised concerns over the federal government's capacity to sustain security gains in newly recovered areas.