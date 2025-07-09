Somalia: Somali Minister Attends WSIS+20 High-Level Meeting in Geneva

Mogadishu, July 8, 2025 — Somalia's Minister of Communications and Technology, MP Mohamed Adan Macalin (Somali), officially participated in the WSIS+20 High-Level Meeting currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

The global forum, jointly organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Swiss government, marks the 20th anniversary of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS).

The Discussions focused on the progress made in digital development over the past two decades, as well as future directions for advancing technology and fostering sustainable digital opportunities.

During the summit, Minister Macalin held key bilateral meetings with senior officials, including Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT), and communications ministers from Malaysia and Djibouti.

The talks centered on strengthening cooperation in areas such as:

Developing digital skills among youth,

Enhancing cybersecurity,

And promoting digital governance.

Minister Macalin reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to deepening its collaboration with the ITU and other international stakeholders to ensure digital transformation benefits Somali society in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

The Minister was accompanied by the Director of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Somalia's Ambassador to Switzerland and Austria, Amb. Khadra Ahmed Duale.