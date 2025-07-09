Ethiopia: Institute Readies Five Mln Native Trees for Planting Drive

8 July 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Solomon GIRMAY & Mahet GASHAW

- The Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute (EBI) has prepared five million indigenous tree seedlings for planting in the program's 7th round for the year 2017 E.C.

This marks a fivefold increase from pre-Green Legacy efforts, when the institute's annual contribution stood at just one million seedlings.

EBI's Forest and Grazing Land Plant Research Lead Executive Abera Siyum told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the Green Legacy campaign has significantly elevated the institute's capacity and focus, especially in the preservation and propagation of endangered native species.

"Though our numbers may seem small compared to the billions of seedlings planted nationwide, our strategy is focused on restoring depleted and critically endangered native plant species," he said. He added that EBI has already planted over 16 million native seedlings since the launch of the initiative, not including this year's contribution.

Abera emphasized the ecological and medicinal importance of native plants, noting that they are deeply rooted in Ethiopia's natural heritage and resilient by nature. "Once established, these species require minimal care and are naturally resistant to drought and disease," he said.

The institute's priority list includes critically important species such as Woyra, Wanza, Kosso, Habesha Tsid, and Tikur Enchet, among others. Abera also highlighted their value in traditional medicine, pointing out that 80-90% of rural communities depend on these plants for primary healthcare.

He cited climate change and deforestation as primary causes behind the historical decline of indigenous flora but praised the government's firm commitment to reversing the trend through initiatives like Green Legacy, backed by strong institutional support.

To ensure success, Abera urged communities to seek expert advice on proper planting techniques, including soil preparation and post-planting care. "Protecting and nurturing these seedlings is key to ensuring long-term environmental and socio-economic benefits," he stressed.

The EBI also runs public awareness campaigns each year, aimed at fostering broader participation and understanding of the role native species play in preserving biodiversity and enhancing ecosystem resilience.

