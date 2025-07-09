Ethiopia Reiterates Call for Int'l Financial Institutions' Reform

- Premier attends 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil

- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has reiterated the call for comprehensive reforms in international financial institutions and global norms to promote collective security and shared prosperity.

The information obtained from the office of the Prime Minister indicated that Abiy, who is attending the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasized the urgent need for reforming international institutions to foster mutual trust and enable effective cooperation.

Ethiopia officially joined the BRICS bloc in 2023, standing shoulder to shoulder with nations committed not only to building an economic alliance but also to advancing a just, equitable, and multipolar world order, he mentioned.

As a BRICS member, Abiy said that Ethiopia aims to actively contribute to these efforts, particularly by supporting the expanded representation of emerging markets and developing countries in global decision-making forums.

Highlighting the bloc's growing influence, Abiy said, "BRICS has grown from a bold idea into a dynamic force for global transformation. With the addition of new members, our collective voice grows stronger, our shared purpose becomes clearer, and our potential expands."

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that the BRICS leaders have reinforced their commitment to reforming the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization.

The participants also highlighted the importance of expanding financing for a fair and sovereign transition. In this sense, the New Development Bank is an example of effective governance, Lula posted on X social media.

BRICS continues to be a strategic force to drive sustainable development, increase the role of emerging countries, and bring governments, the private sector, and civil society closer together around an agenda of cooperation and inclusion, the President added.

Ahead of the Summit, the President had engaged with Prime Minister Abiy regarding bilateral and multilateral issues. Abiy later posted on social media that the meeting marked another step forward in strengthening the relationship between Ethiopia and Brazil, which has grown significantly in recent years. "We agreed to further enhance trade and investment ties across various sectors," he wrote.

Abiy also exchanged views with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Ethio-China relations, now in their 55th year. "As all-weather partners, our cooperation has borne significant fruit over the past seven years. By maintaining our focus on key economic pillars, including industry, mining, and ICT, we see even greater potential to deepen collaboration and build capabilities in these areas, as well as in artificial intelligence, logistics, and the clean energy sector," Abiy said.