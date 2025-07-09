Tanzania: Dodoma RC Calls for 'Crime-Free Zone'

Dodoma — DODOMA Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule directed the newly appointed Regional Police Commander, Galus Hyra, to intensify efforts to eradicate all forms of crime and establish Dodoma as a "crime-free zone."

Speaking during a farewell and welcoming ceremony held over the weekend in Dodoma, RC Senyamule bid farewell to outgoing Regional Police Commander George Katabazi, who has been transferred to Police Headquarters, and welcomed his successor.

"We want people to know that Dodoma is a peaceful place. We must eliminate petty thefts and strive to make Dodoma a 'crime-free zone', a place where people walk freely and confidently. This is why we have begun installing CCTV cameras on streets and public areas to strengthen safety and allow people to enjoy peace and tranquillity," RC Senyamule said.

She emphasised that security remains a top priority for the government and that Dodoma, being the seat of government, must lead by example in maintaining law and order.

In his remarks, the new Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Hyra pledged to safeguard the peace and security of residents by adhering to national laws, upholding ethics and delivering quality policing services.

"We will ensure the region remains peaceful and secure. In the event of any criminal activity, we will swiftly identify and apprehend the perpetrators in accordance with the law," RPC Hyra affirmed.

Outgoing Commander George Katabazi thanked the residents of Dodoma for their support during his tenure and urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor.

He also called on police officers in the region to work closely with their new commander to maintain the momentum in promoting peace and order.

"Our responsibility is to protect citizens and their property. Let us continue working as a team to uphold the values of the Tanzania Police Force," Mr Katabazi said.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, police officers, community leaders and members of the public.