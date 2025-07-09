Tanzania: Path to Upper-Middle Economy

Dar es Salaam — A NEW era is beckoning for Tanzania as President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to officially launch the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 (TDV 2050) in the capital city, Dodoma, on July 17th this year.

Envisioned to take Tanzania to the upper middle income, the new National Development Vision 2050 is set for launch following in-depth inclusive consultations and surveys spanning over two years since 2023, involving 13 stages which gave birth to the new non-partisan vision, the second of its kind in history of the country.

Through the upcoming vision themed 'the Tanzania We Want,' the country targets its per capita income to reach 7,000 US dollars (about 18m/-) from the current 1,157.89 US dollars (about 3.056m/-) by 2050.

Announcing the launching ceremony yesterday in Dar es Salaam at a meeting with editors and reporters, Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Professor Kitila Mkumbo (pictured) said the historic event will be held at Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre (JKCC).

"This will mark a crucial and historic day for the country's development vision," said Prof Mkumbo, noting that the vision document passed all key stages, including endorsement in Parliament and cabinet.

He described the new upcoming Vision 2050 as being broad-based, inclusive and informant, poised to answer the needs of the present and future generations in the next 25 years.

Detailing the stages in which the preparations of the Vision 2050 underwent, he said it has successfully passed through 12 stages, including the first stage which involved approval of the draft guideline which was issued in February 2023.

It was followed by the launching of a process for writing the vision on April 3, 2023, the event which was presided over by Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango.

Prof Mkumbo said the third stage resulted in establishment of special institutions including the secretariat, the core technical team led by Dr Asha-Rose Migiro and the writing committee to supervise writing of the Vision.

Thereafter, evaluation of the implementation of the outgoing National Development Vision 2025 was done in which its report was launched on December 9, 2023 by President Samia.

The notable stage was collection of views from citizens, academics and development partners regarding the contents of the Vision.

"The process was broad and inclusive. We reached nearly 1.2 million people and asked them on the future of Tanzania they want" Prof Mkumbo said.

He said the collection of views involved seven methods, such as interviews to 15,483 households across the country, phone surveys via Short Message Service (SMS), a scientific survey to 1.2 million people of whom 81 per cent were youths under 36 years.

He said the government also established a website for views collection, in which 13,000 Tanzanians visited and organised 12 symposiums which brought together over 22,000 people in different regions across the country.

Prof Mkumbo said the opinion gathering process also included interviews with former leaders including Professor Mark Mwandosya, former Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Pius Msekwa and ex-President of Zanzibar, Mr Amani Abeid Karume.

Writers of the Vision also gained insights from written documents by analysing them while learning from other countries, including Botswana, Mauritius, Morocco and South Africa, which have advanced in terms of development through among others large scale industries and effective management of the mining sector.

Other key case study countries were China, India, Singapore and South Korea, all located in South East Asia. Prof Mkumbo stressed the importance of learning from Southeast Asian countries such as China and Singapore, which, just 40 years ago, had development levels similar to Tanzania's but have since transformed into advanced economies.

Prof Mkumbo said the effective implementation of the vision will begin on July 1, 2026, following the development of the Long-Term Perspective Plan and the National Five-Year Development Plan, which will guide its execution by the government.

President Samia becomes the second president in office to preside over the launching of the non-partisan National Development Vision, after third phase President Mr Benjamin Mkapa, who in 2000 launched the expiring Vision 2025.

He said the Vision stands as the guideline for all political parties during this election year to make sure they align their Election Manifestos 2025-2030 with the blueprint.

The 2050 Vision's main goals include steering the country towards a strong, inclusive and diversified uppermiddle-income economy.

According to the World Bank, upper middle-income economies are those with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita between 4,466 US dollars (about 11m/-) and 13,845 US dollars (37m/-).