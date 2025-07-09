Tanzania: Pemba to Host Second Kiswahili Cultural Festival

PEMBA Island is set to host the second edition of the Swahili Cultural Festival this August; a celebration aimed at preserving Kiswahili heritage and supporting President Hussein Mwinyi's vision to promote tourism on the Island.

Speaking in Pemba, the Tourism and Heritage Ministry Representative, Ms Zuhura Mgeni Othman, said the festival will play a significant role in showcasing local culture and boosting tourism, aligning with the government's broader development agenda for the sector.

Scheduled to take place on August 2-3, the festival will open in Kojani (Wete District) and conclude in Kiwani. It will feature exhibitions of Kiswahili traditions, crafts, cuisine, music, and dance performances.

Ms Othman urged journalists from both Unguja and Pemba to help publicise the event, noting their vital role in the success of the inaugural festival.

"This year, we are aiming for even greater success and your support is essential," she said, adding that the festival will also include traditional games, dhow races, fashion shows and other cultural displays.

Mr Bakar Mussa Juma, a journalist from Zanzibar Leo newspaper, proposed introduction of tourism awards specifically for Pemba-based journalists, as a way to encourage more coverage of the Island's attractions.

ITV Reporter, Mr Suleiman Rashid Omar, suggested producing a documentary showcasing Pemba's tourism potential to enhance its visibility. Both journalists pledged their support to the ministry's ongoing efforts to ensure the festival continues to grow.