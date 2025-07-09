Tanzania: Yes, Enhancing Marine Safety, an Important Measure

Tanzania — ON Monday, President Samia reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing emergency response systems and rescue infrastructure on the country's waterways to safeguard citizens during travel and fisheries activities.

The Head of State expressed the government commitment via her official social media platform as she celebrated the launch of a new search and rescue boat into Lake Victoria, marking a significant milestone in improving safety for lake users.

The deployment of the search and rescue boat is aimed at enhancing the safety of all who rely on this vital lake for their livelihoods and transport.

The President Samia underscored the importance of continued investment in marine emergency services, emphasising the government's resolve to protect lives.

She stressed that the government's plan is to continue investing in rescue infrastructure and emergency services on water, so that every citizen can be safe, whether at work or in transit.

She further highlighted Lake Victoria's crucial role in the national economy, noting that approximately six million Tanzanians depend on the lake for fishing and related activities and therefore require modern tools to ensure their safety.

The deployment of the search and rescue boat in Lake Victoria is a commendable step given the fact that, data shows, over 5,000 fishermen lose their lives each year on the water body due to various accidents.

Given the alarming trend, the governments of Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda agreed to acquire specialised rescue boats to bolster emergency response and monitoring on the lake.

Experts in marine transport say to enhance marine safety in Tanzania's water bodies, a multi-faceted approach is needed.

This includes improving maritime infrastructure, strengthening enforcement of safety regulations, enhancing search and rescue capabilities, and promoting public awareness about water safety.

Specifically, this involves better navigation systems, updated safety equipment on vessels, stricter enforcement of safety regulations by relevant authorities, and readily available search and rescue services.

Furthermore, educating the public about safe practices in and around water, such as proper swimming techniques, awareness of currents, and the importance of life jackets, is crucial.

It is encouraging to note that the government is making efforts towards enhancing search and rescue capabilities in Lake Victoria, one of the aspects under this multifaceted approach.

A number of marine accidents in Lake Victoria have occurred in recent years, claiming many lives. We believe more measures will continue to be instituted to enhance safety in Lake Victoria.