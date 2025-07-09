Africa's Volleyball Coaches Set for Game-Changing Fivb Training in Dar

Dar es Salaam — A major boost for volleyball development is underway in Tanzania, as 37 coaches from across Africa gather in Dar es Salaam for the prestigious FIVB Coaches Level One Course.

The course is an internationally recognised training programme designed to sharpen technical and tactical coaching skills to world-class standards.

The five-day intensive course, running from July 7 to 12, is a landmark event jointly organised by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the Tanzania Volleyball Federation (TVF). It marks a significant step in empowering African coaches with modern methodologies aligned with global best practices.

"This training is a great step toward empowering our local and regional coaches with modern knowledge and practical skills aligned with global standards," said Zakaria Bizimana, TVF Technical Director.

The course has attracted 21 Tanzanian coaches and 16 others from neighboring countries, including Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe, all of whom have already completed their National Level Two certifications, qualifying them for this next phase of professional growth.

"We have confirmed participation from a diverse group of coaches across the region and we are proud to be hosting this milestone event here in Dar es Salaam," Bizimana added.

Preparations for the course have been finalised, with the opening ceremony set to be officiated by the TVF Secretary-General, who will serve as the guest of honour.

Leading the sessions is Constant Thouassi, an esteemed FIVB-certified instructor from Cameroon, known continent-wide for his expertise and impact in developing elite-level volleyball coaching talent.

"This course is designed not just to build coaching capacity, but to uplift the entire standard of volleyball in Africa--from grassroots development to international competitions," Bizimana explained.

The programme forms part of FIVB's broader mission to support the growth of volleyball in emerging nations. Through such targeted capacity-building initiatives, the federation aims to equip coaches with the tools needed to foster competitive teams and elevate the game across all levels.

"The momentum in African volleyball is real," Bizimana emphasised. "With international partners like FIVB, we are investing in the people who shape the future of the sport--our coaches," he said.

The FIVB Coaches Level One Course stands as a powerful symbol of progress and collaboration, promising long-term benefits for African volleyball both on and off the court.