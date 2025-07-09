Tanzania: Why E-Mrejesho Continues to Win Global Awards

Geneva — THE e-Government Authority (e-GA) has attributed the consistent international recognition of the e-Mrejesho system to its innovative use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in improving public service delivery, enhancing transparency and promoting citizen engagement.

The system's most recent accolade was awarded at the 2025 World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Awards, where it was honoured under the eGovernment category for its significant contribution to sustainable development and inclusive governance.

The award was received in Geneva by the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Mr Jerry Silaa, who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the high-level WSIS+20 Summit.

This marks yet another milestone for the system, which last year also secured the United Nations Public Service Innovation Award, further establishing Tanzania as a regional leader in digital governance.

Speaking to 'Daily News' yesterday via telephone, e-GA Communications Manager, Ms Subira Kaswaga, attributed the system's success to its alignment with global digital governance goals.

"The system aligns with Action Line C7 on e-Government and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by increasing access to and efficiency of public services for many Tanzanians," she said.

Ms Kaswaga explained that e-Mrejesho allows citizens to submit feedback, suggestions or complaints regarding government services.

This feedback is then processed efficiently using AI, enabling institutions to respond quickly and make data-driven improvements.

"This not only strengthens transparency but also enhances accountability within public institutions," she added.

The e-Mrejesho platform, developed under the oversight of e-GA, has become a vital bridge between citizens and the government.

By providing real-time feedback on service quality, it empowers users while helping public agencies monitor performance and identify service delivery gaps.

The WSIS Awards, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)--a specialised agency of the United Nations--aim to recognise and promote digital innovations that support sustainable development.

The 2025 edition attracted more than 1,000 project submissions worldwide, with only 360 making it past the initial screening.

Among them was Tanzania's e-Mrejesho V2, which was shortlisted under the competitive eGovernment category.

According to Ms Kaswaga, the platform's integration of AI technology has significantly enhanced its effectiveness.

"The use of AI to process and analyse citizen feedback makes the system fast, accurate and highly responsive. It allows institutions to track public satisfaction in real time and adjust their services accordingly," she said.

She further noted that winning the WSIS Award is a matter of national pride, as it reflects Tanzania's commitment to innovation in public administration.

"These awards are some of the most respected globally in the ICT sector. Our success with e-Mrejesho is a clear indication that Tanzania is moving in the right direction in terms of digital transformation," she said.

The system also plays a crucial role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to good governance, innovation and inclusive institutions.