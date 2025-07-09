Tanzania: Govt Supports Clean Briquette Production

Dar es Salaam — THE government is boosting clean, affordable cooking energy by helping State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) lower production costs for its eco-friendly 'Rafiki Briquettes'.

The initiative aims to make clean cooking solutions more accessible and affordable for Tanzanian households, especially in low- and middle-income communities.

During a visit to the STAMICO and Partners Village at the ongoing 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), the Permanent Secretary in the Vice President's Office (Environment), Eng Cyprian Luhemeja, reaffirmed the government's commitment to working with STAMICO to accelerate the transition from charcoal and firewood to cleaner alternatives.

"My office will collaborate with STAMICO to reduce production costs, making this safe, sustainable cooking energy accessible to more Tanzanians, both rural and urban," said Eng Luhemeja.

ALSO READ: STAMICO sets sights on strategic mineral investments

He stressed the importance of clean cooking energy in protecting the environment, reducing deforestation and improving public health by cutting indoor air pollution caused by traditional biomass fuels.

STAMICO's Rafiki Briquettes, made from compressed organic waste, provide a cleaner, longer-burning and eco-friendly alternative to charcoal.

Government support for this product comes as Tanzania intensifies its shift toward safer energy options.

Eng Luhemeja noted that affordability is key to scaling adoption, especially for vulnerable groups like women and children, who are most affected by smoke-related health issues.

"Helping STAMICO scale production and distribution of Rafiki Briquettes supports both environmental goals and public health," he said.

The initiative aligns with Tanzania's national clean energy strategy and reflects a growing public-private partnership approach to tackling long-standing energy challenges.