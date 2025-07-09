Nigeria: Lagos Announces 2nd Phase of Model Colleges, Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools Entrance Exam

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Examinations Board, has officially announced the commencement of the second phase of the Year 2025 Entrance Examination for the state's Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, excluding Vetland Junior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Public Affairs Officer Lagos State Examinations Board, Onadipe Opebere.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes in response to numerous public appeals received by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education. "The decision to initiate a second phase was imperative given the significant number of requests we received from the community," stated Mr. Orunsolu Adebayo, Director of the Lagos State Examinations Board. "We understand the importance of this opportunity for eligible primary 6 pupils."

Registration for the second phase will take place from Wednesday, July 9 to Friday, August 15, 2025. The screening test is scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at various designated Computer-Based Test, CBT Centres across the state. This move aligns with the state's ongoing commitment to improving digital literacy and innovation in educational assessment.

"We encourage all eligible candidates to visit our official portal and complete the necessary registration for the examination," Adebayo added.

"After successful registration, candidates will be able to log in with their USERNAME and PASSWORD to print their examination slips, which will provide all necessary details."

The Director emphasised that this screening test is the sole criterion for placement into any of the state's Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools and is strictly for Primary 6 pupils.

The Board also calls for cooperation and understanding from parents, guardians, school administrators, and all stakeholders to ensure a smooth conduct of the examination process.

"We appreciate the support of the community as we aim to provide every eligible pupil with the chance to excel in their educational journey," Adebayo concluded.

The public is encouraged to stay informed and participate in this vital educational opportunity.