Nigeria: Charlyboy Rallies Support for Ailing Nollywood Veteran Tom Njemanze

Veteran showbiz maestro and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy, has appealed to Nigerians of goodwill to provide financial support for ailing veteran Nollywood actor Tom Njemanze.

He made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Njemanze recently disclosed in a viral video online that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a medical facility, and called on Nigerians for urgent support to help fund his surgery.

CharlyBoy, who confirmed that Njemanze had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, said the actor needs urgent surgery that costs millions.

"Our Nollywood icon Tom Njemanze, the legendary actor you watched in Issakaba and Osuofia in London, is in a hospital bed fighting for his life.

"Prostate complications are draining him, and he needs urgent surgery that costs millions; how many more legends must we lose before we start showing up for our own?

"This isn't just about Tom, it's about the value we place on those who gave us joy, laughter, and unforgettable stories.

"The same men we cheered on screen are left to suffer in silence when the curtain falls. But not this time. Not on our watch.

"I, Area Fada, and the CharlyBoy Foundation are calling on all well-meaning Nigerians, fans, colleagues, and those who still believe in compassion, let's rise for Tom. Let's not wait for RIP hashtags.

"Let's save him while we still can. Donate whatever you can. Nothing is too small", he said.

NAN reports that CharlyBoy has launched a campaign on prostate cancer screening across Nigeria to educate men about prostate cancer risks.

He encourages regular screening and promotes early treatment.

According to Charley Boy, who recently survived prostate cancer, his foundation is spearheading a nationwide campaign because many men are dying in silence because they don't talk about their prostate issues.

He said the campaign is the flagship initiative of the Charly Boy Foundation, a nonprofit organisation aimed at creating awareness about men's health, focusing on mental well-being, diabetes and prostate health.

The septuagenarian said he has decided to use his personal experience to raise awareness about prostate health, specifically highlighting the importance of voluntary tests for early detection and treatment.

