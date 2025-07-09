Africa: Welcome to Africa @ the G20 Podcast Series Powered By Democracy Works Foundation

analysis

Welcome to Africa @ the G20, the podcast where we explore how African voices, priorities, and leadership can shape global governance spaces.

Powered by Democracy Works Foundation and hosted by Raisa Cole and Lerato Maloka, the Climate Governance team at Democracy Works Foundation.

In the first episode, we turn our focus to the Foundations20 (F20) recommendations a set of proposals designed to strengthen the role of philanthropy and civil society in shaping a just, inclusive, and sustainable global economy. With South Africa's 2025 G20 Presidency, it's more important than ever to ensure African perspectives are not only heard but actively integrated into global policy agendas.

The F20 is a network of more than 80 foundations and philanthropic organisations from different parts of the world. The G20 countries are key players in delivering on global climate goals and limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

In response, F20 calls for joint, transnational action to achieve sustainable development and create future-proof solutions to today's most urgent challenges, including the climate crisis, the biodiversity crisis, and the shift to renewable energy.

This shift must be grounded in a truly Just Transition.

In this episode, Raisa Cole, Climate Governance Lead at DWF, is joined by Malango Mughogho, Managing Director of ZeniZeni Sustainable Finance Limited. Together they unpack the recommendations and explore what they mean for climate finance, just transitions, and Africa's priorities in multilateral spaces.

Malango brings over two decades of experience in banking and development finance, with organisations such as the IFC, Development Bank of Southern Africa, WWF South Africa, ING, and Standard Chartered.

