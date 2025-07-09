Tunisia: Tunis to Host International Conference On Role of Armed Forces in the Protection of Civilians in Peace Operations, July 10-11

7 July 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, July 7 — An international conference on the Role of Armed Forces in the Protection of Civilians in Peace Operations, will be organised next July 10-11 in Tunis by the Defence Ministry, in partnership with the United Nations.

The conference is expected to see the participation of over 80 civilian and military participants, including UN officials, delegates from 13 partner countries, representatives of regional and international organisations, ambassadors and defence attachés accredited to Tunis.

The event aims to create a global digital platform for sharing information and best practice, to draw up a unified operational manual harmonising procedures and standards for armies engaged in the protection of civilians, and to launch a regional training and capacity-building initiative (specialised courses, workshops and joint exercises), reads a Defence Ministry press release.

Round tables, conferences and debates on the challenges of protecting civilians in UN missions, led by military experts, civilians and UN officials invited for the occasion, are on the agenda.

The event will close with the adoption of the "Tunis Declaration," intended to serve as an international reference by setting out the overall framework of guiding principles and operational standards for the protection of populations in conflict zones, while reaffirming the role of the armed forces as guarantors of fundamental human rights and respect for international humanitarian law.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.