Tunisia: Tunis to Host International Conference On Role of Armed Forces in the Protection of Civilians in Peace Operations, July 10-11

Tunis, July 7 — An international conference on the Role of Armed Forces in the Protection of Civilians in Peace Operations, will be organised next July 10-11 in Tunis by the Defence Ministry, in partnership with the United Nations.

The conference is expected to see the participation of over 80 civilian and military participants, including UN officials, delegates from 13 partner countries, representatives of regional and international organisations, ambassadors and defence attachés accredited to Tunis.

The event aims to create a global digital platform for sharing information and best practice, to draw up a unified operational manual harmonising procedures and standards for armies engaged in the protection of civilians, and to launch a regional training and capacity-building initiative (specialised courses, workshops and joint exercises), reads a Defence Ministry press release.

Round tables, conferences and debates on the challenges of protecting civilians in UN missions, led by military experts, civilians and UN officials invited for the occasion, are on the agenda.

The event will close with the adoption of the "Tunis Declaration," intended to serve as an international reference by setting out the overall framework of guiding principles and operational standards for the protection of populations in conflict zones, while reaffirming the role of the armed forces as guarantors of fundamental human rights and respect for international humanitarian law.