Kenya: Govt Refutes Claims of Fresh Avocado Export Ban

Nairobi — The Government has dismissed claims that it has banned the export of fresh avocados, assuring both local producers and international markets that trade remains uninterrupted.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura clarified that no such proposal was discussed in a recent high-level meeting and that the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) continues to support and facilitate the export of fresh avocados from Kenya.

"Kenya has not banned fresh avocado exports. The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) confirms that exports are ongoing, with efforts underway to boost both volumes and market reach. Claims that a ban was discussed during the June 25 meeting are false," said Mwaura.

In an official statement released by the AFA, the authority confirmed that a June 25 meeting held in collaboration with the Presidential Economic Transformation Secretariat (PETS) focused solely on ways to boost avocado oil production, not on restricting fresh avocado exports.

The meeting brought together avocado oil processors to explore strategies for reducing post-harvest losses by processing surplus or unexported fruit into oil.

AFA Director General Dr. Bruno Linyiru emphasised that it is actively working to scale up production and access new export markets.

Linyuru noted that collaborative efforts with county governments are underway to expand avocado farming at the grassroots level, ensuring that the country meets both fresh export and oil processing demands.

"The Authority therefore confirms that Kenya shall not only continue to export fresh Avocado but is working towards enhancing fresh Avocado export volumes and destinations," he noted.

Kenya remains a top avocado producer in Africa and ranks among the top six fresh avocado exporters globally.

In 2024 alone, the country exported over 119,801 metric tons of avocados, valued at Sh22.27 billion.