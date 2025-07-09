Nairobi — Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called on Kenyans to initiate a process to hold President William Ruto accountable for what he termed as gross violations of the Constitution.

"We must commence a process to hold the President accountable for gross violations of the Constitution," Maraga said in a statement on Tuesday.

The former Chief Justice said aggrieved youth must determine the means to achieve the said objective, without offering details.

The Constitution shields the President for prosecution while in office offering impeachment by Parliament as they only exit plan pre-term part from resignation.

In his statement, Maraga presented a four-point plan including an assessment of the National Assembly emphasized that accountability should extend beyond the presidency.

He said all institutions and their leaders--including the National Police Service, the Inspector General, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and the National Assembly--must be held responsible for failing to uphold the rule of law.

"We must hold accountable all leaders of institutions that have failed in upholding the Rule of Law, including the National Police Service, the IG, DCI, IPOA, and the National Assembly," he stated.

'No elite handshakes'

Maraga urged leaders to take seriously the concerns of young people, noting that they have borne the brunt of efforts to secure good governance and accountability.

"We must listen to the concerns of the young people who have paid a heavy price since last year," he added.

He dismissed elite political settlements, such as handshakes in reference to the Kenyatta-Odinga 2018 deal, as ineffective in addressing the real challenges facing Kenyans.

Maraga also noted that citizens are weary of unending violence, a collapsing economy, poor healthcare, and a deteriorating education system.

In what appeared to be a rebuttal to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's recent remarks, Maraga stated that the current crisis is neither inter-generational nor ethnic, and does not require a referendum or handshake.

"This is not an inter-generational conflict, as others wish to frame it. Neither is it an ethnic or constitutional crisis requiring a referendum or yet another handshake. It is a failure of leadership," he asserted.

He further criticized the government's alleged use of security forces against civilians, describing it as an abdication of presidential responsibility.

"This failure is exemplified by the President's abdication of responsibility, as his government oversees the weaponization of police and military against unarmed Kenyans," Maraga said.

The former CJ mourned the lives lost during the protests and condemned the violence, terming the killings unacceptable.

He urged Kenyans to rally around common voices that can help steer the country back to the path of constitutionalism, economic prosperity, and human dignity.