Kenya: Gor Among Suitors As Midfielder Senaji Weighs Option After Nyasa Exit

8 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia are said to be among the suitors interested in former Tusker and AFC Leopards midfielder Clyde Senaji who has terminated his contract with Malawian giants Nyasa Big Bullets.

According to Telecomasia.net, Gor Mahia have expressed interest in the versatile midfielder who can also play as a centre back and already tabled an offer.

Senaji has had a good three seasons in Malawi and was promoted to be the team's captain at the start of this season.

However, he had a falling out with the club and made a mutual decision to part ways, leaving him as a free agent.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net from Blantyre, Senaji says he has received several offers, but is yet to make a decision.

"We mutually decided to part ways because of some issues. Most of the time when a team changes coaches things become different and it was in the best interest for both of us to part ways," Senaji said.

"So far I have received several offers from both within Malawi and back at home in Kenya. There is a big offer I have received from Kenya and I am still weighing it up. I will look at everything on my table within the next two weeks and make a final call on where I will head from here," Senaji added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.