Kenya: Court Suspends Manyora's Appointment As KHA Board Chairperson

Nairobi — A Nairobi Court has has suspended the appointment of political analyst and university lecturer Herman Manyora as the Chairperson of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) Board, pending the determination of an inter partes hearing scheduled for July 17.

Justice Jairus Ngaah issued the conservatory orders following a petition filed by a Nairobi-based medical professional challenging Manyora's appointment.

The petitioner contends that the appointment violates the Constitution and relevant statutory provisions, alleging that it lacked transparency and failed to meet the criteria for public appointments.

"In the meantime, a conservatory order is hereby issued suspending the appointment of Prof Herman Manyora as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Hospital Association," read part of the order issued by the court.

The case has been certified as urgent, with the judge directing the petitioner to serve the respondents including the Cabinet Secretary for Health, the Attorney General, and Prof Manyora within three days.

The respondents will have seven days to file their responses before the matter is heard on July 17.

The court documents reveal that the petitioner is seeking a declaration that the appointment is unconstitutional, null, and void, and is calling for the revocation of the gazette notice that formalised Manyora's nomination to the influential board.

The Kenya Hospital Association is a newly established state body expected to play a key role in overseeing the management of public hospitals and health infrastructure across the country.