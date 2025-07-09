Namibia: Namcor's Collapse Signals Stark Warning for Namibia's Oil Future

As Namibia edges closer to becoming a significant player in the global energy market, the recent revelations about the financial collapse of NAMCOR should stop us dead in our tracks.

The national oil company's staggering N$1.26 billion loss and ballooning debt -- now standing at N$1.6 billion despite a taxpayer-funded bailout -- are more than just a wake-up call, they are a fire siren burning through any illusions we may still hold about our preparedness to steward the country's newfound oil wealth.

The rot is deep. NAMCOR's leadership admitted to governance breakdowns, policy non-compliance, unauthorised transactions, and internal control failures. These are not minor bookkeeping oversights. They are indicators of institutional decay, of a state-owned entity left to operate without effective oversight, accountability, or consequence.

Worse still, this happened under the watch of a government that is positioning itself to manage billions in future oil revenues. This should terrify every Namibian.

Let's not mince words: if Namibia cannot manage a fuel trading operation without descending into chaos, how can we expect the same system to responsibly manage high-stakes oil production contracts, billion-dollar joint ventures, and national revenues flowing from deepwater reserves?

The signs of trouble are all too familiar. We see a state-owned company driven into the ground by incompetence, cronyism, and pervasive corruption, only to be bailed out by public funds without clear reform or accountability. No prosecutions. No resignations. No restructuring. Just the quiet absorption of failure into the national bloodstream.

And so, the cycle repeats, except next time, it won't just be fuel supply chains at risk. It will be Namibia's future.

The newly discovered oil reserves off our coast offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform our economy. But that opportunity will vanish unless we address the root problems exposed by the NAMCOR debacle.

Namibia must urgently do three things:

Reset governance in the energy sector. NAMCOR must undergo a complete overhaul starting with independent audits, a forensic investigation and removal of any individuals tied to financial mismanagement. No sacred cows.

De-politicize state-owned enterprise leadership. We must appoint leaders based on competence, not connections. The oil industry is not a training ground for pilferage or patronage. It demands world-class expertise and integrity.

Institute oil revenue management safeguards now before production begins. That includes transparency in contract allocation, independent oversight bodies, and a sovereign wealth fund with clear, legislated rules.

If we wait until the money starts flowing, it will be too late.

We often speak of becoming the "next Norway," but today we resemble the early days of Nigeria's oil boom, when riches flowed and promises soared, but the institutions needed to manage that wealth were hollow.

NAMCOR's failure is not just a corporate issue, it is a national signal flare. Unless Namibia embraces radical reform and restores trust in its state institutions, our oil dream risks becoming a cautionary tale, just another story of riches lost to mismanagement, greed, and short-sightedness.

The clock is ticking.