Somalia: Key Delegations Head to Las Anod Ahead of Crucial SSC-Khaatumo Statehood Conference

- The city of Las Anod, the administrative capital of the Sool region, is preparing to host a high-stakes political conference aimed at finalizing the structure and leadership of the SSC-Khaatumo administration--a pivotal moment in the region's evolving political landscape.

The first wave of delegates--comprising traditional elders, politicians, civil society representatives, and intellectuals from across Sanaag region and other SSC territories--has begun arriving in Laascaanood. The official opening of the conference is scheduled for July 10, but the buildup is already transforming the city into a hub of intense political activity.

The arriving delegates represent diverse constituencies within the SSC-Khaatumo areas, especially from Sanaag, which plays a critical role in shaping the political direction of the proposed administration. This early arrival is seen as a strong signal of the region's collective readiness to push forward with self-governance and administrative unity.

In the coming days, more delegations are expected, including prominent politicians from the Federal Government of Somalia who hail from SSC regions. These figures are expected to lend both legitimacy and national-level political weight to the deliberations.

Las Anod has witnessed a visible uptick in activity, with hotels, guesthouses, and conference halls filled to capacity as attendees pour into the city. The streets are busy with convoys and local residents welcoming guests, underscoring the widespread community investment in the outcome of the talks.

Local businesses, media outlets, and civic organizations are also closely involved, viewing the conference as a turning point for political stability and regional development after months of unrest and demands for greater local autonomy.

Security has been significantly enhanced across the city, with SSC-Khaatumo local security forces deployed to ensure safety during the highly anticipated gathering. Checkpoints have been established, and major roads leading to the conference venues are being closely monitored.

So far, the atmosphere remains calm and focused, with local officials and community leaders working closely to ensure a peaceful and inclusive process.

The upcoming conference is expected to culminate in key decisions regarding the formal structure of the SSC-Khaatumo administration, including leadership appointments, regional governance mechanisms, and the roadmap for future engagement with the Federal Government.

Observers believe the event could pave the way for greater political recognition and stability for the SSC-Khaatumo regions, following a long period of marginalization and calls for self-determination.