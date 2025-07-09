Kenya: Court Bars IG Kanja From Putting Up Roadblocks in Nairobi CBD During Protests

Capital FM
The High Court in Nairobi has issued a conservatory order restraining the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and officers under his command from erecting roadblocks and barricades on roads leading to and within the Central Business District of Nairobi without prior notice.
9 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phineas Munene

This follows a petition filed by the Katiba Institute, which challenged the police’s repeated use of barricades to block access during protests.

The High Court in Nairobi has issued a conservatory order restraining the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and officers under his command from erecting roadblocks and barricades on roads leading to and within the Central Business District of Nairobi without prior notice.

This follows a petition filed by the Katiba Institute, which challenged the police’s repeated use of barricades to block access during protests.

“A conservatory order issue requiring the 1st respondent, the Inspector Gemneral of the National Police Service or any officer to remove the barbed wires, barricades and police blocks blocking citizens from accessing the Central Business District (CBD) within the CBD, outside a reasonable and limited perimeter around protected areas,” the Court stated.

The human rights organization argued that such actions violated constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and free movement.

Katiba Institute also cited a previous court ruling from February 2025, which found that police cannot ban protests or restrict movement without following due process.

The Court is set to issue a date for the hearing of the application.

The High Court issued a conservatory order to the IG or any officer subordinate to him from cancelling, disrupting or interfering in any way with the right to assemble, protest or picket while peaceful and unarmed.

“Pending the hearing of the Application, a conservatory order issue restraining the 1st respondent, the Inspector General of Police or any Officer Subordinate to him from suspending article 37 and 39 of the constitution by cancelling, disrupting or interfering in any way with the right to assemble, protest or picket while peaceful and unarmed,” the High Court stated.

Katiba Institute also cited a previous court ruling from February 2025, which found that police cannot ban protests or restrict movement without following due process.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.