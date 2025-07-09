Kenya: Court Bars IG Kanja From Putting Up Roadblocks in Nairobi CBD During Protests

The High Court in Nairobi has issued a conservatory order restraining the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and officers under his command from erecting roadblocks and barricades on roads leading to and within the Central Business District of Nairobi without prior notice.

This follows a petition filed by the Katiba Institute, which challenged the police’s repeated use of barricades to block access during protests.

The High Court in Nairobi has issued a conservatory order restraining the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and officers under his command from erecting roadblocks and barricades on roads leading to and within the Central Business District of Nairobi without prior notice.

This follows a petition filed by the Katiba Institute, which challenged the police’s repeated use of barricades to block access during protests.

“A conservatory order issue requiring the 1st respondent, the Inspector Gemneral of the National Police Service or any officer to remove the barbed wires, barricades and police blocks blocking citizens from accessing the Central Business District (CBD) within the CBD, outside a reasonable and limited perimeter around protected areas,” the Court stated.

The human rights organization argued that such actions violated constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and free movement.

Katiba Institute also cited a previous court ruling from February 2025, which found that police cannot ban protests or restrict movement without following due process.

The Court is set to issue a date for the hearing of the application.

The High Court issued a conservatory order to the IG or any officer subordinate to him from cancelling, disrupting or interfering in any way with the right to assemble, protest or picket while peaceful and unarmed.

“Pending the hearing of the Application, a conservatory order issue restraining the 1st respondent, the Inspector General of Police or any Officer Subordinate to him from suspending article 37 and 39 of the constitution by cancelling, disrupting or interfering in any way with the right to assemble, protest or picket while peaceful and unarmed,” the High Court stated.

Katiba Institute also cited a previous court ruling from February 2025, which found that police cannot ban protests or restrict movement without following due process.