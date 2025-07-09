Kenya: KCAA Okays Kenya's First Drone Corridor At Konza Technopolis

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has approved the Konza National Drone Corridor to boost the country's aviation and technology landscape.

Initiated by the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA), the corridor is the first controlled airspace in Kenya dedicated specifically to Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations.

John Paul Okwiri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Konza Technopolis, said this milestone is a major leap forward in Kenya's efforts to build a robust unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) ecosystem and reinforces the country's growing status as a leader in technological innovation across Africa.

"The establishment of this drone corridor within a smart city will spur significant economic growth by attracting investment, create new opportunities and also firmly position Konza Technopolis as the premier destination for African tech talent and enterprise to thrive," he said.

The drone corridor, strategically located within the Konza Technopolis smart city, is designed to ensure safety and security while minimizing risks to manned aircraft, people, property, and the environment.

It also provides a unique, purpose-built environment that supports testing, training, research, and innovation, offering significant benefits to startups, academic institutions, and industry stakeholders.

The corridor was approved following a thorough and rigorous review process conducted by the UAS Multi-Agency Route Committee, further demonstrating Kenya's commitment to promoting safe, regulated, and forward-looking drone operations.

The corridor is expected to accelerate the use of drones in key sectors that are critical to national development, including agriculture, healthcare deliveries, logistics, and disaster response.

Its design allows for controlled BVLOS operations, enabling drones to conduct long-range missions effectively and safely, a feature that unlocks new possibilities for real-world applications.

Additionally, the corridor promotes a collaborative ecosystem where authorized operators, researchers, and training institutions can interact, share knowledge, and drive innovation.

Architect Annah Musyimi, Chief Manager of Physical Planning, Design, Compliance and Environment at Konza Technopolis, emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in unlocking the full potential of drone technology.

"We are incredibly excited to work hand-in-hand with innovators and organizations who share our mission to harness the immense potential of drone technology for positive societal impact," she said.

KoTDA is now extending invitations to both local and international partners to leverage the opportunities offered by the newly launched drone zone.