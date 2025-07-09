Ethiopia: Slovenia's Opening of Embassy in Addis Strategic Commitment to Deeper Ties With Ethiopia, Africa - Ambassador

Addis Ababa, — The opening of Slovenia's embassy in Addis Ababa is a symbol of strategic commitment to deeper political and economic ties with Ethiopia and the African continent, Slovenian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Kristina Radej told ENA.

In a move signaling deeper engagement between Europe and Africa, Slovenia has officially opened its embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in November 1 last year.

Slovenia's embassy in the Ethiopian capital is its third diplomatic post in Africa with a resident ambassador.

This milestone is expected to usher in a new era of diplomatic, economic, and developmental cooperation between the two nations.

The inauguration of the Slovenian Embassy in Addis Ababa marks a significant step forward in bilateral relations between Slovenia and Ethiopia.

Slovenian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Kristina Radej told Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) that the opening of the Slovak embassy is a symbol of strategic commitment to deeper political and economic ties with Ethiopia and the African continent.

On the economic front, Slovenia is eyeing several promising sectors for investment including agriculture, renewable energy, and technology. Slovenian businesses are already exploring opportunities, having exploratory visits.

In addition to trade, Slovenia aims to share expertise in technology transfer and agricultural innovation.

Slovenian Embassy already supporting an Urban Bee keeping pilot programs in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country that could directly benefit Ethiopian farmers and agribusinesses.

Ambassador Kristina also noted that, as Slovenia strengthens its bilateral relations with Ethiopia, it also remains mindful of its broader commitments to the European Union and the United Nations.

The embassy of Slovenia to Ethiopia will definitely serve as a vital hub to fostering multilateral diplomacy, regional peace, and sustainable development partnerships with Ethiopia and Africa.

A growing friendship between Ethiopia and Slovenia, now cemented with a new diplomatic post, the ambassador said, noting that Slovenia brings with it valuable experience from its own history of regional integration and post-conflict recovery in Europe.

The Ambassador believes that Slovenia can contribute meaningfully to Africa's own peace and unity aspirations particularly when guided by African priorities and institutions.