Africa: CAF Commences Host Nation Workshops and Final Inspections Ahead of TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024

Final inspections successfully held in Kenya ahead of TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024

Kenya's Local Organizing Committee confirms readiness for the tournament

Kenya Government commits to staging spectacular TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 Experience

With just a few weeks to go before the highly anticipated TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") has begun its final round of host nation inspections and readiness workshops in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The first inspection took place on Friday, 04 July at Nairobi's Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani -- a recently refurbished, 50,000-capacity stadium that is set to host Group A matches as well as the final of the competition on 30 August 2025.

A visit to the Nyayo Stadium concluded the inspections in Nairobi on Saturday, 05 July.

The CAF delegation will continue its assessments across the host cities, including Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Kampala (Uganda), and Zanzibar.

Prior to Friday's stadium inspections, CAF led comprehensive workshops with various Local Organising Committee (LOC) departments covering critical functional areas such as Broadcasting, Safety and Security, Logistics, Team and Transport Services, among others.

Expressing his confidence with the host nation's state of readiness, Chairman of Kenya's Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Nicholas Musonye, said the LOC has been working tirelessly, in close partnership with CAF to ensure that all requirements were met.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have been working tirelessly, day and night, to ensure everything is on track as we approach the tournament. The LOC has collaborated closely with CAF to adhere to the provided guidelines and timelines. We are also grateful to the Government for its support, especially in terms of timely financing and approvals," said Musonye.

Speaking on behalf of Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Hon. Salim Mvurya, Mr. Evans Achoki, Secretary of Administration at the Ministry of Sports, reaffirmed the government's full backing:

"The Government is fully committed and has worked hand-in-hand with the LOC to ensure seamless coordination at all levels. Our goal is to deliver an unforgettable CHAN tournament -- one that Africa and the world will remember. Kenya is ready."

CAF's inspection team will continue its mission on Saturday with a site visit to the Nyayo National Stadium, where they will provide final assessments and recommendations for any remaining enhancements.

