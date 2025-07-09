Africa: CAF Commences Host Nation Workshops and Final Inspections Ahead of TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024

7 July 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
  • Final inspections successfully held in Kenya ahead of TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024
  • Kenya's Local Organizing Committee confirms readiness for the tournament
  • Kenya Government commits to staging spectacular TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 Experience

With just a few weeks to go before the highly anticipated TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") has begun its final round of host nation inspections and readiness workshops in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The first inspection took place on Friday, 04 July at Nairobi's Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani -- a recently refurbished, 50,000-capacity stadium that is set to host Group A matches as well as the final of the competition on 30 August 2025.

A visit to the Nyayo Stadium concluded the inspections in Nairobi on Saturday, 05 July.

The CAF delegation will continue its assessments across the host cities, including Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Kampala (Uganda), and Zanzibar.

Prior to Friday's stadium inspections, CAF led comprehensive workshops with various Local Organising Committee (LOC) departments covering critical functional areas such as Broadcasting, Safety and Security, Logistics, Team and Transport Services, among others.

Expressing his confidence with the host nation's state of readiness, Chairman of Kenya's Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Nicholas Musonye, said the LOC has been working tirelessly, in close partnership with CAF to ensure that all requirements were met.

"We have been working tirelessly, day and night, to ensure everything is on track as we approach the tournament. The LOC has collaborated closely with CAF to adhere to the provided guidelines and timelines. We are also grateful to the Government for its support, especially in terms of timely financing and approvals," said Musonye.

Speaking on behalf of Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Hon. Salim Mvurya, Mr. Evans Achoki, Secretary of Administration at the Ministry of Sports, reaffirmed the government's full backing:

"The Government is fully committed and has worked hand-in-hand with the LOC to ensure seamless coordination at all levels. Our goal is to deliver an unforgettable CHAN tournament -- one that Africa and the world will remember. Kenya is ready."

CAF's inspection team will continue its mission on Saturday with a site visit to the Nyayo National Stadium, where they will provide final assessments and recommendations for any remaining enhancements.

-ENDS-

Further Enquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communication Department

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.