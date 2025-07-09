Africa: Woman of the Match - Bambanani Mbane Thrives in Opener

The mark of a champion is always seen in the way players and teams in general approach tough games. For South African international Bambanani Mbane, taking on Ghana in the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 Group C opener on Monday, was an opportunity to help her team amass maximum points.

This is the third consecutive time that South Africa are registering victory in their first game of the continental showpiece that it has become a normal thing now to them. It is that swagger of a team that has mastered the art of winning. From afar, it looks easy but to a player like Mbane, this is a result of hard work, discipline in the little and big things but also attention to detail.

Deserved and hungry for more

It is no wonder that she was named the Woman of the Match following their 2-0 win over the Black Queens of Ghana - a well deserved award that will not only look good in her trophy cabinet but will remind her of July 7, 2025 as a reward for her excellence.

"I am so glad that we managed to get the three points. It was never going to be an easy game but I am happy with the three points. Going forward, this is going to boost our confidence. We are the defending champions and we knew that it was not going to be easy but I am happy the way we started. Getting these three points was very important to us," Mbane said after the game with a glow on her face.

Teamwork makes the dream work

There is always a sisterhood that comes to life whenever the Banyana Banyana take to the field. It is always experienced when they come off the bus. They take to singing in sync - songs that celebrate who they are and what they want to achieve. These songs guide them to the dressing room and it is there that they enter game mode - more like the feeling one embraces when going to war - except this war is on the field of play.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Africa South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Mbane who features for two-time African champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, her camaraderie with her clubmates in regular season can be seen at the WAFCON in every touch of the ball and in more ways than one, it helps the success of the Banyana Banyana.

A typical work day came to life in the second half when a ball was whipped into the box and to save the situation, Mbane headed it softly towards goalkeeper Andile Dlamini. The Goalkeeper of the WAFCON 2022 who was having a field day saving her team from all manner of attack thanks to a spirited Ghana side, picked up the headed pass and went on with her business like it was something they had talked about.

"Those two know each other from club level. Their communication skills are on another level. It is almost like they can premeditate what the other is going to do. I am never worried about them. I saw that moment and it speaks to their maturity and understanding of each other," Desiree Ellis, the South Africa head coach said after the game.

Mbane, Dlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Fikile Magama, Karabo Dhlamini, Noxolo Cesane and Tiisetso Makhubela complete the six-woman Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies squad inside the starting Banyana Banyana lineup against Ghana.

Ellis also had high praise for Dlamini's standout performance against Ghana and emphasized that keeping a clean sheet was important to Banyana Banyana on the day.