Africa: Uganda Name 29-Man CHAN Squad As Onyango Joins Technical Team

Uganda's technical team has reduced its CHAN 2024 squad to 29 players, with co-head coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza narrowing down their options ahead of the continental showpiece in August.

The announcement follows an intensive training session held at the Prisons Ground in Luzira, as the Cranes ramp up preparations for their seventh appearance in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The tournament will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania from 2-30 August 2025.

Former Cranes captain Denis Onyango has temporarily joined the technical bench to assist with goalkeeping duties during the squad's camp.

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper, back home on offseason break, is expected to provide vital mentorship to Uganda's four goalkeepers in camp--Joel Mutakubwa, Crispas Kusiima, Denis Kiggundu, and Hannington Sebwalunyo.

This trimmed squad is not final but represents a key phase in selection, with the coaching duo set to announce the final 23-man list before the tournament kickoff.

The dropped players include Vipers SC captain Milton Karisa, who hasn't recovered from injury, as well as Paul Mucureezi, Enock Walusimbi, Emmanuel Wasswa, and David Owori.

Despite the exclusions, the group still retains key figures such as Allan Okello, Yunus Sentamu, Patrick Kakande, Jude Ssemugabi, and Gavin Kizito, who are expected to play major roles if selected for the final tournament squad.

Uganda, drawn in Group C, face a stern test with Algeria, Guinea, Niger, and South Africa all in the same pool.

The Cranes open their campaign against Algeria on 4 August at Namboole Stadium.

Having never advanced beyond the group stage in six previous attempts, Uganda will be hoping home advantage and a well-prepared squad help them rewrite the history books.

Uganda Cranes - CHAN 2024 Trimmed 29-Man Squad:

Goalkeepers

Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC)

Crispas Kusiima (Kitara FC)

Denis Kiggundu (Vipers SC)

Hannington Sebwalunyo (NEC FC)

Defenders

Gavin Kizito (KCCA FC)

Lazaro Bwambale (KCCA FC)

Herbert Achayi (Express FC)

Gideon Odong (NEC FC)

Rogers Torach (Vipers SC)

Hilary Mukundane (Vipers SC)

Nicholas Mwere (BUL FC)

Arnold Odongo (SC Villa)

Ronald Otti (Kitara FC)

Midfielders

Shamir Kimwero (NEC FC)

Marvin Youngman (Vipers SC)

Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA FC)

Elvis Ngondwe (SC Villa)

Allan Okello (Vipers SC)

Patrick Kakande (SC Villa)

Jerome Kirya (BUL FC)

Enock Ssebagala (NEC FC)

Abdu Karim Watambala (Vipers SC)

Forwards