Africa: Match Facts - Tunisia and Algeria Clash in Historic North African Derby

Tunisia and Algeria meet for the first time at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in a Group B encounter at the Père Jégo Stadium in Casablanca on Thursday (Kick-off: 17:00 local time / 16:00 GMT).

This is the first-ever WAFCON meeting between two North African nations that share a border - Tunisia and Algeria are separated by a 1,034-kilometre boundary stretching from the Mediterranean Sea to the Sahara Desert.

It is only the second WAFCON fixture between North African nations in the tournament's history. The first was Morocco's 4-1 win over Egypt in the group stage of the 1998 edition.

Tunisia - Key Facts

· Tunisia began their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Nigeria - their heaviest defeat in WAFCON history.

· It was only the second time they had conceded three goals in a match, after a 3-2 loss to Mali in 2008.

· Tunisia are now on a four-game losing streak at the finals and have failed to score in all four of those matches, conceding five goals.

· They've gone 388 minutes without scoring at WAFCON, with their only win remaining the 4-1 triumph over Togo in 2022.

· Tunisia have never won their second group game at the finals. They drew 0-0 with Nigeria in 2008 and lost 1-0 to Zambia in 2022.

· A loss would mark the first time Tunisia have started a WAFCON campaign with back-to-back defeats.

· Against Nigeria, Tunisia completed just 97 passes -- the first time they recorded fewer than 100 passes in a WAFCON match.

· They failed to register a single shot on target and had just 28% possession - both the lowest recorded across their last two tournament appearances.

· Goalkeeper Soulayma Jebrani made six saves from nine shots faced - the most she has made in a single WAFCON game (her fifth appearance).

Note: Tunisia's stats exclude the 2022 repechage match against Senegal.

Algeria - Key Facts

· Opened their tournament with a 1-0 win over Botswana - their second-ever opening match win, the first being against Ghana in 2014.

· This is Algeria's sixth WAFCON appearance, making them the most experienced North African side at the finals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· A win would mark the first time Algeria have recorded back-to-back victories at the tournament.

· If they avoid defeat, it will be the first time they've gone unbeaten in consecutive WAFCON matches.

· Algeria's record in second group matches: P5 W1 L4.

· Their only win came in 2004, a 3-0 victory over Mali - still their biggest at the finals.

· Their win over Botswana ended a five-game losing run and was their first win since beating Ghana 1-0 in 2014.

· Algeria's last 10 WAFCON matches have all produced winners (W2 L8); their last draw was a 3-3 result against Equatorial Guinea in 2006.

· Across 16 tournament matches, Algeria have drawn just once (W3 L12).

· Against Botswana, Algeria completed 336 of 432 passes (77.8% accuracy).

· They recorded seven shots on target - four in the first half - and did not face any shots on target in the first half (three faced in the second).

· Ghoutia Karchouni scored Algeria's winning goal with her only shot on target.

· Ines Belloumou led all players with 89 touches in the match.

· Melissa Bethi was involved in a game-high 14 duels, winning eight - more than any other player on the pitch.