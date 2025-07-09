Sudan: Acting Minister of Minerals Praises Performance of Sudanese Mineral Resources Company in Port Sudan

Port Sudan, July 7, 2025 (SUNA) - Acting Undersecretary and Minister of Minerals, Dr. Hind Al-Siddiq, visited the headquarters of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company Limited in Port Sudan on Monday, where she inspected the directorates and divisions and reviewed the progress of executive and administrative work.

The Acting Minister was received by the company's General Manager, Mohamed Tahir Omar, and members of the Executive Bureau.During the visit, the Minister held an informational meeting with the General Manager and members of his Executive Bureau, during which she listened to detailed reports on performance, production, and revenues. She also reviewed work programs and technical and operational plans. A documentary film on the achievements of 2024 was also screened. Dr. Hind Al-Siddiq praised the advanced level of performance within the company and described the Geographic Information System (GIS) used by the company as a qualitative leap in management, oversight, and data analysis.

She added that this experience represents a model that should be replicated across the rest of the ministry's branches, calling for the use of modern technologies to develop the sector and achieve optimal resource utilization. She emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts between ministry units and working in a team spirit to achieve national goals.The Minister also addressed the challenges facing the mining sector, primarily traditional mining and environmental jeopardies, stressing that these issues are a priority in the ministry's plans. She stated that work is underway to overcome obstacles and challenges in coordination with the ministry's various branches to achieve sector stability and resource sustainability.

She asserted the need to diversify sources of mineral production and not rely solely on gold, noting that Sudan possesses other natural resources that require scientific and thoughtful investment.For his part, the company's general manager, Mohamed Tahir Omar, expressed his deep appreciation for the minister's visit, considering it a significant moral boost for the company, which represents the ministry's supervisory and oversight aide. He noted that the company has succeeded in overcoming the effects of the war thanks to the determination of its staff, recovered its equipment and data, and re-established a work environment. He confirmed that the company was able to capture 60% of the gold produced by 2024 and is currently operating in six states, with South Kordofan soon to join the production system.

General Manager of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company added that the company has begun sending its technical staff for training abroad, aiming to benefit from modern systems and expand the scope of the mining sector in the country. He pointed out that coordination with the Ministry of Minerals and its affiliates is ongoing and supportive, which is directly reflected in the company's performance and is pushing it toward achieving its goals of supporting the national economy and enhancing transparency and oversight in the sector. BH/BH