Medani, July 8, 2025 (SUNA) - The General Administration of Trade and the Gezira Trade Point revealed the pillaging, devastation, and burning of 24 warehouses belonging to the Gezira State government by the rebel terrorist Dagalo family militia.

The warehouses contained goods and commodities belonging to the state's Ministry of Finance, Economy and Manpower, including a stockpile of sugar and a sugar beet factory, in addition to goods and commodities belonging to several companies and individuals, at a cost exceeding $20 million.

The Director of the General Administration of Trade in Gezira State, Dr. Al-Harith Mustafa Al-Sheikh, said in a statement to SUNA, that they have begun rebuilding, rehabilitating, maintaining, and securing the warehouses. This is to bolster efforts to meet the state's needs for strategic commodities, which were secured through the Supreme Committee for Economic Emergencies to ensure the flow of strategic commodities and fuel.